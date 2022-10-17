NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 Warm-up Matches, Match 10

Match ten of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 warm-ups will see New Zealand (NZ) locking horns with South Africa (SA) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Monday (October 17). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the NZ vs SA Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Both teams are top contenders in the competition. New Zealand lost last year's final to Australia, whereas South Africa get past the group stage. South Africa lost their most recent series against India and look to kickstart their campaign with a win.

New Zealand will look to win the game, but South Africa have a better squad and expected to prevail.

NZ vs SA Match Details

Match ten of the ICC Mens T20 World Cup 2022 warm-ups will be played on October 17 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane at 9:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: NZ vs SA, Match 10

Date and Time: October 17, 2022; 9:30 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The surface at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane looks well-balanced, with opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will look to chase on this fresh pitch. Pacers are expected to get early swing.

NZ vs SA Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

NZ - L W W W L

SA - W W L L W

NZ vs SA Probable Playing XIs

NZ

No injury update

Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Devon Conway, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult

SA

No injury update

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi

NZ vs SA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Q de Kock (71 T20I matches, 2032 runs)

Q de Kock is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. D Conway is another good pick.

Batters

K Williamson (80 T20I matches, 2208 runs)

K Williamson and M Guptill are the two best batter picks. D Miller has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Markram (26 T20I matches, 780 runs, 6 wickets)

M Bracewell and A Markram are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Parnell is another good pick.

Bowlers

T Boult (50 T20I matches, 66 wickets)

The top bowler picks are T Boult and K Rabada. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. T Southee is another good pick.

NZ vs SA match captain and vice-captain choices

A Markram

A Markram is expected to bat in the top order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams.

T Boult

As the pitch looks good for pacers, you could make T Boult the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken 66 wickets in 50 T20I games.

Five Must-Picks for NZ vs SA, Match 10

T Boult

K Rabada

D Conway

Q de Kock

A Markram

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced bowlers could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: D Conway, Q de Kock

Batters: D Miller, M Guptill, R Hendricks, K Williamson

All-rounders: A Markram, M Bracewell

Bowlers: T Boult, T Southee, K Rabada

New Zealand vs South Africa Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: D Conway, Q de Kock

Batters: D Miller, R Rossouw, G Phillips, K Williamson

All-rounders: A Markram

Bowlers: T Boult, T Southee, K Rabada, A Nortje

