NZ vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Match 32

Match 32 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has Scotland (SCO) taking on New Zealand (NZ) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday.

New Zealand got their campaign back on track with a big win over India on Sunday. The Kiwis will be keen to get another victory under their belts, but they face a stern test in the form of Scotland, who are on the hunt for their first win of the Super 12 phase. Although Scotland enter the game as the clear underdogs, the likes of Josh Davey and George Munsey should prove to be a handful for New Zealand in what should be a cracking game of cricket in Dubai.

NZ vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Matt Cross (wk), Richie Berrington (c), Michael Leask, Craig Wallace, Chris Greaves, Josh Davey, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal

NZ XI

Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult

Match Details

NZ vs SCO, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Match 32, Super 12 Group 2

Date and Time: 3rd November 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

A good batting track is expected with some help on offer for the pacers and spinners. Although the new ball should do a bit, that shouldn't stop the batters from playing attacking shots early on. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key with, 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NZ vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Cross: Matt Cross hasn't scored many runs for Scotland despite his obvious talents with the bat. With Kyle Coetzer's fitness being an issue, there will be added pressure on Cross to perform. Given his ability to keep the scoreboard ticking, he should be a good addition to your NZ vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Kane Williamson: Kane Williamson is one of the best batters in the world without a doubt. He has looked in decent touch at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and should find himself among the runs once again in this fixture.

All-rounder

Mitchell Santner: Mitchell Santner is one of the most underrated all-rounders in the world. His numbers speak for themselves with his bowling prowess being key to New Zealand's fortunes. Although he didn't pick up a wicket against India, he is expected to bag a few in this game.

Bowler

Trent Boult: Trent Boult was at his absolute best against India, picking up three wickets. His experience and skill with the new ball should hold him in good stead and serve him well in this NZ vs SCO clash in Dubai.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Josh Davey (SCO) - 304 points

Chris Greaves (SCO) - 259 points

Ish Sodhi (NZ) - 134 points

Important stats for NZ vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Kane Williamson - 58 runs in 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bat Average: 58.00

Ish Sodhi - 4 wickets in 2 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

Josh Davey - 9 wickets in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 13.67

NZ vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

NZ vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Cross, Martin Guptill, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Chris Greaves, Trent Boult, Josh Davey, Ish Sodhi and Mark Watt

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: Mitchell Santner

NZ vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Cross, Martin Guptill, George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Chris Greaves, Trent Boult, Brad Wheal, Ish Sodhi and Mark Watt

Captain: Martin Guptill. Vice-captain: George Munsey

