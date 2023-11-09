NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s World Cup 2023 match – Nov 9, 2023

New Zealand and Sri Lanka meet in an all-important clash in the 2023 Men's ODI World Cup on Thursday, November 9, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

After starting the season on a stellar note by registering four successive wins, New Zealand lost their next four matches, and need to win this match to give themselves the best chance of making the semifinals. However, with Bengaluru getting lashed by rains, there is a chance this match could end up in a no-result, and that's something the Black Caps wouldn't want.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's campaign is all but done, but a win in this match keeps them in the hunt to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, albeit England and the Netherlands lose their final league matches of the tournament. They come into this one on the back of a controversy-ridden match against Bangladesh, and it'll be interesting to see if that distracts or fuels them.

Let's now look at three differentials you can select for this match.

Dushmantha Chameera hasn't had the best World Cup so far, with Dilshan Madushanka having to lead Sri Lanka's pace battery almost on his own. However, in what should be overcast, seamer-friendly conditions, a player of Chameera's ability could step up and make a difference for the Lankans.

Chameera is the quickest bowler in the Sri Lankan attack with the ability to move the ball both ways off the wicket, and if he can get the ball moving early against Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra, there is plenty of scope for wickets for him.

His ownership is very low, and considering that he's a proven wicket-taker searching for form, he could well be the player you're looking for.

Kusal Perera can be a devastating batter on his day.

An attacking left-handed opener batting against New Zealand in what should be a rain-curtailed match, one would be forgiven for thinking it's Fakhar Zaman. However, the player being talked about here is Kusal Perera and he can do something similar to what the swashbuckling Pakistan batter did last week.

Perera has gotten out cheaply on many occasions in this World Cup, and that's because of his penchant for playing attacking cricket right from the word go. While it may not have worked for him so far, it could well make the difference in a rain-curtailed match on a venue that's known for its high run rates.

The surface should be a belter, the ball should come onto the bat nicely, and even though it's a huge risk, Kusal Perera could prove to be a dangerous differential pick.

Tim Southee is one of the best exponents of swing in modern-day cricket, and the conditions should be suitable for his style of bowling, especially with the new ball. While most Dream11 managers will be looking at his teammate and new-ball partner Trent Boult, Southee offers an exciting differential alternative.

The fit-again Southee returned to the New Zealand playing XI amidst a host of injury problems and has picked up three wickets in two matches. He'll look to add to that tally in this must-win match for his side.

The weather conditions should both be batter-friendly and provide some assistance to the quicker bowlers. Southee, who has some experience playing at this venue after his RCB stint, will be a crucial operator for New Zealand. He could be a valuable Dream11 differential.