NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and New Zealand (NZ) at Eden Park in Auckland starts on Saturday, March 25.

After a thrilling Test series, New Zealand and Sri Lanka lock horns in the ODI format, looking to fine-tune their squads ahead of the all-important ICC World Cup later this year.

Sri Lanka have a strong roster with Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka being crucial to their fortunes. New Zealand, meanwhile, are missing some key players in Kane Williamson and Lockie Ferguson. However, the Kiwis have a strong roster to fall back on, making them the favorites ahead of this series.

All in all, an entertaining bout of ODI cricket is on the cards between the two sides in Auckland.

NZ vs SL Match Details, 1st ODI

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs SL, 1st ODI

Date and Time: March 24th, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Eden Park, Auckland

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.Fi

New Zealand injury/team news

Lockie Ferguson is unavailable due to injury.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Henry Nicholls, Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Tom Latham (c&wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi.

NZ vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Finn Allen (17 matches, 482 runs, Average: 30.12)

Finn Allen has had his moments in this format, scoring 482 runs in 17 matches. He has an ODI average of 30.12 with a strike rate of 94.14 holding him in good stead.

With Allen likely to enjoy the conditions on offer in Auckland, he is a top pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Pathum Nissanka (21 matches, 649 runs, Average: 32.45)

Pathum Nissanka has had a decent start to his ODI career, scoring 649 runs in 21 matches. While he has an average of 32.45, Nissanka has six scores of 50 or more in 21 innings.

With Nissanka being a decent player of both pace and spin, he is a good addition to your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daryl Mitchell (19 matches, 479 runs, 6 wickets)

Daryl Mitchell has been a consistent performer for New Zealand across all formats. He has 479 runs in 19 matches at an average of 36.85.

Mitchell has come up with some big knocks in the middle order and may even be called upon for a spell with the ball, making him a top pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Maheesh Theekshana (12 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 37.77)

Maheesh Theekshana is a talented off-spinner with a bag of tricks to fall back on as well. He has 13 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 37.77.

Given his ability to pick wickets consistently, Theekshana is a valuable asset for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Tom Latham

Tom Latham has been a consistent performer in this format with 3467 runs at an average of 35.02. Predominantly playing in a middle-order role for New Zealand, Latham has 25 scores of fifty or more and is a good player of both pace and spin.

With Latham in decent form in the Test series, he could be a fine captaincy choice for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is perhaps Sri Lanka's best asset in white-ball cricket. Although he has only 39 wickets in 36 innings, Hasaranga's economy reads 5.07, holding him in good stead.

With Hasaranga also capable of scoring quick runs down the order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Finn Allen 482 runs in 17 matches Tom Latham 3467 runs in 123 matches Matt Henry 116 wickets in 65 matches Pathum Nissanka 649 runs in 21 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 39 wickets in 37 matches

NZ vs SL match expert tips for 1st ODI

Matt Henry is a proven performer in this format with 116 wickets in 65 matches. He is renowned for his skills with the new ball and can hold his own in the death overs as well.

With Henry in fairly good form coming into this game, he is a fine differential pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham (c), Kusal Mendis

Batters: Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Kusal Mendis (vc)

Batters: Glenn Phillips, Finn Allen (c)

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Ben Lister, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana

