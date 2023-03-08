NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between Sri Lanka (SL) and New Zealand (NZ) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch starts on Thursday, March 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand have not been in the best of form in the Test format, showing inconsistency against Pakistan and England. Although they were blown away by England in the first Test of the previous series, the Kiwis hit back with a thrilling one-run win in the subsequent Test. They will be keen to sustain their newfound momentum and start the series on the right note.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, boast a good mix of youth and experience. They will bank on the likes of Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis to step up with the bat if they are to run the hosts close in the series.

All in all, an entertaining game of Test cricket beckons at Hagley Oval between Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

NZ vs SL Match Details, 1st Test

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the first Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs SL, 1st Test

Date and Time: March 9th, 2023, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Ramesh Mendis and Chamika Karunaratne/Vishwa Fernando.

New Zealand injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry and Neil Wagner.

NZ vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (14 matches, 1290 runs, Average: 51.60)

Devon Conway is one of the best openers in the world with 1290 runs in 14 matches. He has an average of 51.60 and also scored 140 runs in two Tests against England. With Conway having 12 50-plus scores in 26 Test innings, he can be backed to score big runs as part of your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dimuth Karunaratne (82 matches, 6023 runs, Average: 39.62)

Dimuth Karunaratne is perhaps Sri Lanka's best batter in this format with 6023 runs in 82 matches. He is averaging nearly 40 in Test cricket and has an appetite for big runs as well. Karunaratne has a decent record in New Zealand conditions as well with 433 runs in six Tests, making him a top pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dhananjaya de Silva (45 matches, 2815 runs, 33 wickets)

Dhananjaya de Silva is a talented batter who has shown glimpses of his ability in his Test career. He has 2815 runs in 45 matches with an average of 36.56. With De Silva likely to add value as the fifth bowler in the side, he is a good selection for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tim Southee (92 matches, 359 wickets, Average: 29.34)

Tim Southee is one of New Zealand's best bowlers in this format, picking up 359 wickets at an average of 29.34. He had a decent outing against England in the previous series with six wickets across two matches. Given his ability with the new ball and experience, Southee is another top pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson is in decent form coming into the series, scoring 142 runs in two matches against England. His last Test innings saw him score a match-winning century, holding him in good stead. Given his record in home conditions and in the format itself, Williamson is a brilliant captaincy pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis had a fine outing in the warm-up match against New Zealand XI, scoring 95 runs off just 87 balls. Mendis has 3402 runs in 54 Tests at an average of 34.36 and has some experience playing in New Zealand as well. Given his recent form for Sri Lanka, Mendis could be a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Kane Williamson 7787 runs in 92 matches Devon Conway 1290 runs in 14 matches Matt Henry 61 wickets in 19 matches Dimuth Karunratne 6023 runs in 82 matches Lahiru Kumara 70 wickets in 24 matches

NZ vs SL match expert tips for 1st Test

Matt Henry picked up six wickets in the second Test against England, playing his part in a famous New Zealand win. Although he is averaging in excess of 30 with the ball in Test cricket, Henry is potent with the new ball and can pin batters down with his pace and accuracy. If he is able to find his rhythm early on in the Test, Henry could be a fine differential pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Kane Williamson (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Tom Latham, Dhananjaya de Silva, Devon Conway

All-rounder: Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Tim Southee (vc), Matt Henry, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis (vc)

Batters: Kane Williamson, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Devon Conway (c)

All-rounder: Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Neil Wagner

