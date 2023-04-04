NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd T20I

The second T20I between Sri Lanka (SL) and New Zealand (NZ) at the University Oval in Dunedin starts on Wednesday, April 5. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction.

Sri Lanka pulled off a big win in the previous game, edging out the hosts New Zealand in a Super Over. While the likes of Kusal Perera and Wanindu Hasaranga impressed for them, the Sri Lankans will be keen to seal an important series win over the hosts.

New Zealand, meanwhile, have a good mix of youth and experience with Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell leading the way with the bat. Although they will head into this game as slight favorites, New Zealand will be wary of what their opponents are capable of.

All in all, another entertaining game is on the cards with the series potentially on the line.

NZ vs SL Match Details, 2nd T20I

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second T20I in Dunedin. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs SL, 2nd T20I

Date and Time: April 5th, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: University Oval, Dunedin

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan.

New Zealand injury/team news

Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips are unavailable.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Chad Bowes, Tim Seifert, Tom Latham (c&wk), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi and Ben Lister.

NZ vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kusal Mendis (25 off 9 in the previous game)

Kusal Mendis showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 25 runs off just nine balls. Mendis has a decent record in this format with 1187 runs at a strike rate of 132.33.

With the Sri Lankan keeper in good form over the last few months, he is a good addition to your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Mark Chapman (33 off 23 in the previous game)

Mark Chapman also gave a good account of himself in the previous game with a 23-ball 33. Chapman has 820 runs at an average of 22.78 in T20I cricket with three fifties to his credit as well.

With the southpaw capable of scoring big runs in the middle order, he is a decent pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daryl Mitchell (66 off 44 in the previous game)

Daryl Mitchell was the standout batter for New Zealand in the previous game, scoring 66 runs off just 44 balls. He has been one of their best batters in recent times with a T20I strike rate of 140.92 holding him in good stead.

With Mitchell capable of adding value with the ball as well, he is a must-have in your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Maheesh Theekshana (1/22 in the previous game)

Maheesh Theekshana was impressive in the previous game with figures of 1/22. He has a good record in this format with 33 wickets at an economy of 6.76.

With Theekshana being effective with the ball across all phases of an innings, he is a top pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Tim Seifert

Tim Seifert did not have the best of returns to the New Zealand T20I side. Despite his poor start, Seifert has some international experience with 753 runs at a strike rate of nearly 130.

With five fifties in 38 T20I innings to his credit, Seifert is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga is perhaps Sri Lanka's best white-ball cricketer and for good reason. Hasaranga has 91 wickets in 56 T20Is at a strike rate of 13.3 to show for his efforts. Hasaranga also showed signs of form with the bat, scoring 21 runs in 11 balls in the previous game.

With Hasaranga capable of winning games singlehandedly with bat and ball, he is a viable captaincy choice for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Daryl Mitchell 66(44) in the previous game Maheesh Theekshana 1/21 in the previous game Adam Milne 1/42 in the previous game Kusal Mendis 25(9) in the previous game Wanindu Hasaranga 2/30 in the previous game

NZ vs SL match expert tips for 2nd T20I

Adam Milne had a lukewarm outing in the previous game, picking up only one wicket and being unable to get New Zealand over the line in the Super Over. Milne has some experience in this format with 37 wickets at a strike rate of 20.24.

Given his ability to generate high pace and swing the new ball, Milne is a fine differential pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Dhananjaya de Silva, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell (c), Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: James Neesham, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Maheesh Theekshana

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tim Seifert (c), Kusal Mendis (vc)

Batters: Dhananjaya de Silva, Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: James Neesham, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Adam Milne, Henry Shipley, Maheesh Theekshana

