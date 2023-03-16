NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between Sri Lanka (SL) and New Zealand (NZ) will start at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday, March 17.

Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand pulled off a heist in the previous Test, with Kane Williamson starring with a fine fourth-innings hundred. Although they have some personnel concerns to deal with, New Zealand have a good mix of youth and experience and will start as the clear favorites.

However, they are up against a resourceful Sri Lankan side that ran the Kiwis close in the previous game. The likes of Dimuth Karunaratne and Lahiru Kumara will be key for the tourists, who will be keen to level the series with a win.

All in all, another entertaining game beckons in Wellington.

NZ vs SL Match Details, 2nd Test

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the second Test at Basin Reserve in Wellington. The game is set to take place at 3:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs SL, 2nd Test

Date and Time: March 17th, 2023, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Ramesh Mendis and Asitha Fernando.

New Zealand injury/team news

Matt Henry and Neil Wagner are doubtful for this Test.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Southee (c), Blair Tickner, Scott Kuggeleijn and Doug Bracewell.

NZ vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (15 matches, 1325 runs, Average: 49.07)

Devon Conway has quickly become one of the top Test openers in the world and rightly so. He has 1325 runs in 15 Tests with an average of nearly 50.

Conway has a knack for big runs with 12 scores of fifty or more in 28 innings, making him a top pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Dimuth Karunaratne (83 matches, 6090 runs, Average: 39.55)

Dimith Karunaratne is another top opener in this format with over 6000 runs to his credit. Karunaratne has an average of 39.55 and registered scores of 50 (87) and 17( 45) in the previous Test.

With Karunaratne capable of scoring big runs in overseas conditions, he is a good addition to your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Dhananjaya de Silva (46 matches, 2908 runs, 33 wickets)

Dhananjaya de Silva has been a consistent performer for Sri Lanka, especially with the bat. De Silva has 2908 runs at an average of 37.28 and comes into the game on the back of scores of 46 (59) and 47 (73) in the previous Test.

With De Silva possibly adding value with the ball as well, he is a fine pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tim Southee (93 matches, 366 wickets, Average: 29.11)

Tim Southee is one of the best Test bowlers in the world with 366 wickets at an average of 29.11. He impressed in the previous Test as well, picking up seven wickets across both innings.

With Southee likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson was the undoubted hero in the previous Test, scoring a match-winning 121* in the fourth innings to hand New Zealand the win. He has been in fine form in recent months and has a career average of 53.80 to show for his efforts.

With Williamson looking in sublime touch with the bat, he is a top captaincy choice for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Kusal Mendis

Kusal Mendis showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game with scores of 87 and 14. He has a decent record in Tests with an average of 34.68.

Given his ability and experience, Mendis could be a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Kane Williamson 122 runs in the previous Test Devon Conway 1325 runs in 15 matches Tim Southee 7 wickets in the previous Test Dimuth Karunratne 6090 runs in 83 matches Lahiru Kumara 74 wickets in 25 matches

NZ vs SL match expert tips for 2nd Test

Daryl Mitchell has been one of the standout batters in this format over the last year or so. He has a Test average of 59.05 with 13 scores of fifty or more in 26 innings. With Mitchell likely to fill in as an extra bowling option, he could be a game-winning selection in your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction, click here!

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis (vc)

Batters: Angelo Mathews, Kane Williamson (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Tom Latham, Devon Conway

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell

Bowlers: Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Angelo Mathews, Kane Williamson, Dimuth Karunaratne, Devon Conway (vc)

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Michael Bracewell

Bowlers: Tim Southee (c), Blair Tickner, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha

