NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Sri Lanka (SL) and New Zealand (NZ) at Seddon Park in Hamilton starts on Friday, March 31. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction.

New Zealand started the series with a sensational bowling performance from the likes of Matt Henry and Henry Shipley. While rain played spoilsport in the previous game, New Zealand will be key to sealing a series win in Hamilton.

Sri Lanka have a decent roster with a good mix of youth and experience. They will rely on the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Dasun Shanaka to step up in their pursuit of a series-leveling win.

With the series on the line, a cracking game beckons between the two sides.

NZ vs SL Match Details, 3rd ODI

New Zealand and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the third ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ vs SL, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: March 31st, 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime

NZ vs SL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sri Lanka injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka probable playing 11

Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana/Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha.

New Zealand injury/team news

Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips are unavailable.

New Zealand probable playing 11

Henry Nicholls, Chad Bowes, Will Young, Tom Latham (c&wk), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Blair Tickner, Matt Henry and Ish Sodhi.

NZ vs SL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tom Latham (124 matches, 3472 runs, Average: 34.72)

Tom Latham is a proven performer in ODI cricket with 3472 runs at an average of 34.72, predominantly in a middle-order role. He is a fine player of both pace and spin with 25 scores of 50 or more to his credit in this format.

With Latham in decent form over the last few weeks, he is a good addition to your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Pathum Nissanka (22 matches, 658 runs, Average: 31.33)

Pathum Nissanka has had his moments in ODI cricket with 658 runs at an average of 31.33. Although he did not score many runs in the previous game, Nissanka has six scores of 50 or more in 22 ODI innings, holding him in good stead.

With Nissanka due for a big score, he is a viable choice for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daryl Mitchell (20 matches, 525 runs, 8 wickets)

Daryl Mitchell was one of the standout performers in the previous game, scoring 47 runs and picking up two wickets. He has a decent ODI record of 525 runs at an average of 37.57.

With Mitchell likely to be used with the ball once again, he is a must-have in your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Lahiru Kumara (10-0-46-2 in the previous game)

Lahiru Kumara was one of the best bowlers in the previous game, picking up two wickets and conceding less than five runs an over. He can generate high pace and has a knack for picking up wickets in the death overs.

With Kumara likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a good pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs SL match captain and vice-captain choices

Chad Bowes

Chad Bowes did not have the best of starts to his ODI career, scoring 14 runs in the first ODI. However, Bowes is a proven performer on the New Zealand domestic circuit with 2820 runs at an average of 38.63.

With Bowes capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga has been one of Sri Lanka's best assets in white-ball cricket in recent years. Hasaranga has 712 runs and 39 wickets to his name with a bowling economy of 5.12 holding him in decent stead.

Given the all-round value that he adds, Hasaranga is a top captaincy pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Daryl Mitchell 47(58) in the previous game Tom Latham 3472 runs in 124 matches Matt Henry 116 wickets in 66 matches Pathum Nissanka 658 runs in 22 matches Wanindu Hasaranga 39 wickets in 38 matches

NZ vs SL match expert tips for 3rd ODI

Matt Henry went wicketless in the first ODI but had figures of 6-2-12-0 to show for his efforts. He has a brilliant average and strike rate of 25.58 and 29.69, respectively.

Given his record and ability to pick wickets with the new ball in particular, Henry is a brilliant differential pick for your NZ vs SL Dream11 prediction team.

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Chad Bowes (c), Will Young, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Dasun Shanaka, Daryl Mitchell, Wanindu Hasaranga (vc)

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Lahiru Kumara

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ vs SL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Tom Latham, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Chad Bowes, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka (vc)

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell (c), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

