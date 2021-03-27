NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s 1st T20I Match – Mar 28, 2021

The first game of the three-match T20I series between New Zealand Women and Australia Women will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

The series will then head to McLean Park before moving to Eden Park for the final T20I clash. The tour will conclude with three-match ODI series at Bay Oval, where the prestigious Rose Bowl trophy will be on the line.

New Zealand Women will be hoping to bounce back after a dismal series against England Women earlier this month. The White Ferns were completely outplayed by the English Women 0-3 in the T20I series.

The Sophie Devine-led side will be hoping for a change of fortunes when they face the number one ranked Australian Women team. The hosts will miss the services of their former skipper Suzie Bates, who is still recovering from shoulder surgery.

Australia Women, on the other hand, will be back on the field for the first time in almost six months, but they continue to be a force to be reckoned with in the shortest format. The Aussie Women's last T20I series was against the same opponents in September, which they comfortably won by 2-1. Meg Lanning & co. have not lost a T20I series since late 2017, etching their names on two Women's T20 World Cups along the way. The visitors will be further strengthened by the inclusion of Ellyse Perry and Tayla Vlaeminck, who are set to make their comeback in international cricket after injuries.

The two sides have an evenly-matched head-to-head record, with the Aussie Women finishing on the winning side on 23 occasions while the White Ferns had the upper hand in 20 matches. All in all, an enticing day of cricketing action awaits at Seddon Park, with both teams looking to land the first blow in this series.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (WK), Thamsyn Newton and Hannah Rowe.

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (WK), Jess Jonassen, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Molly Strano, Georgia Wareham, Belinda Vakarewa and Tayla Vlaeminck.

Predicted Playing-11s

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (C), Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (WK).

Australia Women

Meg Lanning (C), Rachael Haynes, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy (WK), Jess Jonassen, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Georgia Wareham.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs Australia Women, 1st T20I

Date: 28th March 2021, 11:40 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Pitch Report

The track at Seddon Park is a batting paradise with an average 1st innings score of 146 runs. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle before attacking the bowlers for big hits. The track offers even bounce and stays true for the entire duration of the match. The captain who wins the toss will ideally look to bat first and put a healthy total on the board.

NZ-W vs AU-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Amy Satterthwaite, Jess Jonassen, Nicola Carey, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Fran Jonas.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-Captain: Alyssa Healy.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Brooke Halliday, Amy Satterthwaite, Jess Jonassen, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt.

Captain: Ellyse Perry. Vice-Captain: Amy Satterthwaite.