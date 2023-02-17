NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Match 12

The 12th match of the ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2023 will see Bangladesh Women (BD-W) lock horns with New Zealand Women (NZ-W) at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday, February 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction.

Both New Zealand and Bangladesh are yet to win a game in the tournament and find themselves in the do-or-die territory. While Bangladesh have failed to step up at times of need, New Zealand's batting unit has failed miserably against quality bowling attacks.

Despite their poor form, New Zealand have a wealth of experience to fall back on and will start as the clear favorites. However, they will be wary of what Bangladesh are capable of doing, making for a cracking game at Newlands.

NZ-W vs BD-W Match Details, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

Bangladesh Women and New Zealand Women will lock horns in the 12th match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The game is set to take place at 6:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-W vs BD-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 12

Date and Time: 17th February 2023, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape Town

Live Streaming: Hotstar

NZ-W vs BD-W pitch report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Match 12

The pitch at Cape Town is a decent batting track, with the average first-innings score being 138. While pacers should enjoy the conditions, spinners have accounted for over 50 percent of the wickets so far. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss, with the record also favoring teams batting second at the venue.

Record at Newlands, Cape Town, in Women's T20 WC

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 138

2nd-innings score: 123

NZ-W vs BD-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Bangladesh Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for Bangladesh Women.

Bangladesh Women probable playing 11

Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana (wk), Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Shorna Akter and Marufa Akter.

New Zealand Women injury/team news

No injury concerns for New Zealand Women.

New Zealand Women probable playing 11

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer/Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Eden Carson and Fran Jonas.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Shamima Sultana (49 matches, 655 runs, Average: 14.23)

Shamima Sultana has a decent record in this format, scoring 655 runs in 49 matches. While her average reads only 14.23, Sultana is capable of scoring big runs with two fifties to her name. While Bernadine Bezuidenhout is a fine option as well, Shamima can be backed in your NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Sophie Devine (117 matches, 2966 runs, Average: 29.36)

Sophie Devine is a proven performer in this format with 2966 runs in 117 matches at an average of 29.36. Although she has only scored 16 runs in 2 matches, Devine is known for her big-hitting abilities and is equally effective, both at the top of the order and in the middle order. With Devine due for a big score, she is a top pick for your NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Amelia Kerr (2 matches, 3 wickets, Average: 14.67)

Amelia Kerr has been decent with the ball, picking up three wickets in two matches in the tournament. Although she averages 14.67 with the ball, her batting exploits have some room for improvement. With Kerr capable of winning games with both the bat and ball, she is a must-have in your NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Marufa Akter (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 10.50)

Marufa Akter has been the standout bowler for Bangladesh, picking up four wickets in two matches at an average of 10.50. She has impressed with the new ball in particular and can hold her own in the death overs as well. With Akter in fine form coming into the game, she is a good addition to your NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

NZ-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Suzie Bates

New Zealand stalwart Suzie Bates has not scored a run in the competition, unable to get going against the new ball. However, Bates is one of the best batters in this format, having played over 100 matches. With Bates known for her ability to score big runs, she can be backed as a captaincy pick for your NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

Nigar Sultana

Nigar Sultana has been Bangladesh's best batter with 85 runs in two matches. She impressed against Australia, scoring 57 runs off just 50 balls. Nigar Sultana is capable of playing both pace and spin well and given her form, she is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Nigar Sultana 85 runs in 2 matches Rumana Ahmed 50 wickets in 83 matches Amelia Kerr 3 wickets in 2 matches Lea Tahuhu 5 wickets in 2 matches Marufa Akter 4 wickets in 2 matches

NZ-W vs BD-W match expert tips (ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023)

Lea Tahuhu has done well with the ball, picking up five wickets in two matches. She is also known for her ability to score quick runs in the lower-middle order. If she is able to find her groove with the ball early on, Tahuhu could be a brilliant pick for your NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction team.

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana (vc), Shamima Sultana

Batter: Suzie Bates (c)

All-rounders: Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr, Rumana Ahmed, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Marufa Akter

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nigar Sultana, Bernadine Bezuidenhout

Batter: Suzie Bates

All-rounders: Sophie Devine (vc), Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr (c), Salma Khatun , Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Jess Kerr, Eden Carson, Nahida Akter

