NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 12

The 12th match of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 will see New Zealand Women (NZ-W) take on England (EN-W) at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday, August 4.

Hosts England have been one of the teams to beat in the competition, with youngsters Alice Capsey and Freya Kemp stepping up in Heather Knight's absence. They have a balanced unit with a lot of firepower and depth and will fancy their chances of topping the points table. However, New Zealand Women have been equally impressive, with Suzie Bates starring at the top of the order. Although both teams look evenly-matched on paper, England will hold the edge going into this much-awaited clash in Birmingham.

NZ-W vs EN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Hannah Rowe and Hayley Jansen.

EN-W XI

Sophia Dunkley, Danielle Wyatt, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Bouchier, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong and Sarah Glenn.

Match Details

NZ-W vs EN-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022, Match 12

Date and Time: 4th August, 2022, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch in Birmingham has slowed down in recent matches, allowing bowlers to have a major say in the outcome of the game. While there should be some swing available early on, the batters will look to maximize the powerplay field restrictions. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer chasing under the lights. 150 should be a match-winning total, with the ball likely to move a bit under the lights.

Today's NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Jones: Amy Jones put in a good batting performance in the previous game, scoring a brilliant 23-ball 36 in the middle order. She has a lot of experience to fall back on in this format and also adds value with her exceptional wicketkeeping skills. Although Izzy Gaze has done well in recent games, Jones stands out as the ideal option for your NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Suzie Bates has been the standout batter in the competition, scoring 125 runs in two matches so far. The White Ferns opener has a knack for playing big knocks in this format, with her record speaking for itself. Taking into account her recent form and record in English conditions, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr is an elite all-rounder who is capable of winning games single-handedly. Kerr is yet to fire with the bat, but has held her own with the ball in the middle overs. Her knack for picking up wickets in the middle overs with her guile and accuracy should make her a must-have in your NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Sophie Ecclestone: Sophie Ecclestone has been a consistent performer for England in the tournament, picking up four wickets in two matches. She has bowled tough overs, coing out with flying colors. Ecclestone adds value with the bat as well, making her a handy pick in your NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)

Natalie Sciver (EN-W)

Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Important stats for NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Suzie Bates - 125 runs in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 125.00

Alice Capsey - 94 runs in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 47.00

Hayley Jensen - 4 wickets in 2 matches in this tournament, Average: 11.00

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022)

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Suzie Bates, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Lea Tahuhu and Hayley Jensen

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Sophia Dunkley.

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Maddy Green, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Natalie Sciver, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Ecclestone, Katherine Brunt, Lea Tahuhu and Hannah Rowe.

Captain: Sophia Dunkley. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine.

