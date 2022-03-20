NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s World Cup, Match 19

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on England Women (EN-W) in the 19th match of the Women’s World Cup at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Hosts New Zealand have had a topsy-turvy World Cup campaign. They’ve won two matches but have lost thrice. They won two games on the trot before losing consecutive outings against Australia and South Africa. The White Ferns are fifth in the points table with four points.

England, meanwhile, ended their streak of three successive losses with a massive win over India in their most recent game. They won by four wickets, thanks to a wonderful performance from their bowlers. England are sixth in the points table, just behind New Zealand, with two points.

NZ-W vs EN-W Probable Playing XIs

NZ-W

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine(c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Brooke Halliday, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Hannah Rowe.

EN-W

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole.

Match Details

Match: NZ-W vs EN-W, Women’s World Cup, Match 19.

Date and Time: March 19, 2022; 3:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a sporting one. Both teams should enjoy playing in these conditions.

Today’s NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin has done a decent job with the bat in her last three games. That makes her the best choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.

Batters

Tammy Beaumont has been outstanding for England, scoring 183 runs in four games at an average of 45.

All-rounders

Amelia Kerr is an awesome all-rounder who has been playing at a very high level in this competition. She has scored 152 runs and has also picked up eight wickets. She could be a splendid multiplier choice in your NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Meanwhile, Sophie Devine has been in wonderful form in the ongoing World Cup, having already scored a century. The New Zealand captain has scored 256 runs and has also picked up a wicket.

Bowlers

Sophie Ecclestone has been the leader of the English bowling unit, picking up five wickets in four games.

Five best players to pick in NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W) – 470 points

Sophie Devine (NZ-W) – 386 points

Nat Sciver (EN-W) – 356 points

Lea Tahuhu (NZ-W) – 315 points

Amy Satterthwaite (NZ-W) – 279 points.

Key stats for NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 152 runs and 8 wickets

Sophie Devine: 256 runs and 1 wicket

Nat Sciver: 172 runs and 2 wickets

Lea Tahuhu: 9 wickets

Sophie Ecclestone: 5 wickets.

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Prediction

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Amy Satterthwaite, Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Nat Sciver, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Ecclestone, Frances Mackay, Anya Shrubsole.

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-Captain: Nat Sciver.

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Amy Jones, Amy Satterthwaite, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlie Dean, Anya Shrubsole.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-Captain: Sophie Ecclestone.

