NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s 2nd T20I Match - Mar 5th, 2021

The second T20I between England Women and New Zealand Women will take place at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on Friday.

The English were on fire in the previous game as they swept away the White Ferns, courtesy of a complete bowling performance. Their batters also came up with the goods as England Women won the first match of the series. However, Heather Knight and co. will need to come up with a similar performance if they want to seal a series win tomorrow.

New Zealand Women, on the other hand, will be itching to get back at England Woman. But their batting unit is yet to fire in the white-ball format. Aside from Hayley Jensen and Brooke Halliday, none of the batters looked comfortable at the crease. Much is expected from Sophie Devine and Amelia Kerr, both of whom double up with the ball as well.

Although England Women are firm favorites for the game, New Zealand Women will be looking to exact revenge upon the Heather Knight-led team. With two well-balanced teams in action, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket in Wellington.

Squads to choose from

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (c), Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Thamsyn Newton, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite, Brooke Halliday

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones, Fran Wilson, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Natasha Farrant, Kate Cross, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers

Predicted Playing XIs

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Amy Satterthwaite, Katey Martin (wk), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Brooke Halliday, Leigh Kasperek, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr

England Women

Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Natalie Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Sophia Dunkley, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Mady Villiers

Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs England Women 2nd T20I

Date: March 5th 2021, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is slightly on the slower side. However, the batters should be able to get going once they get themselves in. On the bowling front, the pacers should get the ball to move around a bit. Both teams will look to bat first, with 140-150 being a competitive total at the venue.

NZ-W vs EN-W 2nd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

NZ-W vs EN-W Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Maddy Green, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt and Jess Kerr

Captain: Natalie Sciver. Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Maddy Green, Natalie Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Amy Satterthwaite, Sarah Glenn, Katherine Brunt and Rosemary Mair

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-Captain: Danielle Wyatt