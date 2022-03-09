NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 8

The eighth match of the Women's World Cup 2022 has New Zealand Women (NZ-W) taking on India Women (IN-W) at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

After a tough start to their Women's World Cup campaign, New Zealand returned to winning ways with a dominant performance against Bangladesh. However, they face a stern test in the form of India, who decimated Pakistan in their first game of the tournament. Although India didn't have the best of times against New Zealand prior to the World Cup, they will fancy their chances of a win in this fixture. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, a cracking game beckons in Hamilton.

NZ-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe and Jess Kerr

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh and Rajeshwar Gayakwad

Match Details

NZ-W vs IN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: 10th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game beckons at Seddon Park despite there being ample help on offer for the pacers. The batters will be wary of movement with the new ball and will look to bide their time in the middle before going big. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being par at the venue.

Today’s NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Although Richa Ghosh didn't score many runs in the previous game, she was one of the better players in the recently concluded series against the White Ferns. The youngster has been brilliant in the middle overs and given the value she adds with her glovework, Ghosh is a good addition to your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Suzie Bates scored a brilliant fifty against Bangladesh, leading the White Ferns to their first win of the tournament. The veteran has been in fine form all summer and will be keen to sustain it against the Indians, making her one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr is one of the premier all-rounders in the world, capable of making an impact with both the bat and ball. Although she has shown glimpses of her ability in the last few games, she is due for a big performance. With the nature of the pitch also suiting her, Kerr is a must-have in your NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Pooja Vastrakar: Pooja Vastrakar put on a brilliant performance in India's win against arch-rivals Pakistan, scoring a counter-attacking fifty in the lower order. While her batting form bodes well for the team's chances, Vastrakar's ability to pick up wickets in the middle overs should hold her in good stead ahead of the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Smriti Mandhana (IN-W)

Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Important stats for NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Lea Tahuhu - 3 wickets in 2 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 25.33

Sophie Devine - 122 runs in 2 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 61.00

Sneh Rana - 53(48) and 2/27 vs Pakistan Women in the previous CWC game

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar and Jess Kerr.

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana.

NZ-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Mithali Raj, Maddy Green, Shafali Verma, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami and Jess Kerr.

Captain: Mithali Raj. Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

Edited by Samya Majumdar