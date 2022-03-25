NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 26

The 26th match of the Women's World Cup 2022 has New Zealand Women (NZ-W) taking on Pakistan Women (PK-W) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday.

New Zealand and Pakistan are both already out of the top-four race. Hosts New Zealand have been unable to click as a unit at the Women's World Cup 2022. However, they will be keen to give the home crowd something to cheer for with a better performance in their final game of the tournament. They come across a decent Pakistan side who have had their moments in this tournament. But against the likes of Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine, Pakistan will need to be at their best to get something out of this fixture.

NZ-W vs PK-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Frances Mackay and Jess Kerr.

PK-W XI

Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwer and Nashra Sandhu

Match Details

NZ-W vs PK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 26

Date and Time: 26th March 2022, 3:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected at the Hagley Oval. The pacers should get the ball to move around, keeping the batters on their toes. However, there is enough carry and bounce off the surface to allow batters to play their natural game. The spinners will come into play in the middle overs, given some turn on offer. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali: Muneeba Ali has blown hot and cold in this competition, but she remains one of Pakistan's best batters. Muneeba is a good player of both pace and spin and with the middle-order batter capable of scoring big runs, she should get the nod over Katey Martin in this game.

Batter

Suzie Bates: Suzie Bates has underwhelmed in the tournament, unable to get going at the top of the order. The veteran opener will be keen to end her campaign on a high with a sizeable contribution. Given her ability and knowledge of the conditions, Bates is a good addition to your NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr has done well for the White Ferns, scoring valuable runs and proving her worth with the ball in the middle overs. Kerr has been in fine form over the last few months and given the conditions at hand, the young all-rounder should be a must-have in your NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Fatima Sana: Fatima Sana has been a revelation for Pakistan in the tournament, impressing with both bat and ball. While she has chipped in with handy knocks in the lower order, Sana has really impressed on the bowling front. Given her form, Sana can be backed to sustain her form in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W) - 507 points

Sophie Devine (NZ-W) - 436 points

Nida Dar (PK-W) - 317 points

Important stats for NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Lea Tahuhu - 10 wickets in 6 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 20.80

Sidra Ameed - 188 runs in 6 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 31.33

Sophie Devine - 297 runs in 6 Women's World Cup innings, Average: 49.50

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Muneeba Ali, Suzie Bates, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr and Fatima Sana.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Suzie Bates.

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Muneeba Ali, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Omaima Sohail, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr and Nashra Sandhu.

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-captain: Sophie Devine.

Edited by Samya Majumdar