NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women tour of New Zealand, Match 3

The 3rd match of the Pakistan Women tour of New Zealand will see New Zealand Women (NZ-W) squaring off against Pakistan Women (PK-W) at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown on Saturday, December 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pakistan Women have surprised their fans with an amazing series win against New Zealand Women that too at their home. Pakistan Women won the last match by 10 runs.

New Zealand Women will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback, but Pakistan Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NZ-W vs PK-W Match Details

The 3rd match of the Pakistan Women tour of New Zealand will be played on December 9 at the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NZ-W vs PK-W, Match 3

Date and Time: 9th December 2023, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both batters and pacers. All-rounders will be important on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. Choosing all-rounders is always preferable in women's matches since they give additional points both from bat and ball.

NZ-W vs PK-W Form Guide

NZ-W - L L

PK-W - W W

NZ-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XI

NZ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Maddy Green, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas

PK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar (c), Aliya Riaz, Najiha Alvi (wk), Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Diana Baig

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Green is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Bates

B Maroof and S Bates are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Zulfiqar played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Devine

N Dar and S Devine are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. F Sana is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

F Jonas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are F Jonas and S Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Penfold is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NZ-W vs PK-W match captain and vice-captain choices

F Sana

F Sana will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has taken 6 wickets in the last two matches.

N Dar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Dar as she is in top notch form both with bat and ball. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. She has smashed 37 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for NZ-W vs PK-W, Match 3

S Devine

F Sana

N Dar

A Riaz

S Bates

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ali, M Green

Batters: S Bates

All-rounders: N Dar, S Devine, F Sana, A Riaz, H Rowe, A Kerr

Bowlers: S Iqbal, F Jonas

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali, M Green

Batters: S Bates

All-rounders: N Dar, S Devine, F Sana, A Riaz, H Rowe

Bowlers: D Baig, F Jonas, M Penfold