NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-Up, Match 1

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on Pakistan Women (PK-W) in the first match of the ICC Women’s World Cup warm-ups at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Sunday.

The all-important ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 is just a few days away. Teams are getting into shape ahead of the main tournament by playing a series of warm-up games between February 27 and March 2, two days before the World Cup kicks off.

New Zealand recently crushed India 4-1 in a five-match ODI series, and are in good form. Meanwhile, Pakistan haven’t played a lot in recent times, having last played in November 2021.

NZ-W vs PK-W Probable Playing XIs

NZ-W

Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Hayley Jensen.

PK-W

Muneeba Ali, Javeria Khan, Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Nashra Sandhu.

Match Details

Match: NZ-W vs PK-W, ICC Women’s World Cup Warm-Up, Match 1.

Date and Time: February 27, 2022; 1:30 AM IST.

Venue: Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be a pretty good batting surface, and high scores could be common. Pacers might find some help in the initial stages. Both teams could look to bat first on winning the toss.

Today’s NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role. She has scored 1644 runs in 96 ODIs, and has seven half-centuries as well.

Batters

Suzie Bates is an experienced player who exudes a lot of confidence at the top of the order for New Zealand. She has amassed 4790 runs at an average close to 41. She has 11 centuries in the format.

All-rounders

Amelia Kerr was in devastating form during the recent series against India, where she was awarded the Player of the Series.

She has scored 1039 runs and has also collected 67 wickets in 46 ODIs. Kerr has a batting strike rate of 91.54 and has a bowling average of 26.35. She could prove to be a wonderful captaincy choice for your team.

Meanwhile, Sophie Devine is expected to lead New Zealand from the front. She has a ton of experience in this format. Having played 121 games, Devine has scored 2918 runs at an average of over 30. She has also picked up 86 wickets.

Bowlers

Jess Kerr was key with the ball in the recent series against India. In 13 ODIs, she has collected 17 wickets, and is also an effective hitter of the ball.

Five best players to pick in NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Suzie Bates (NZ-W)

Amy Satterthwaite (NZ-W)

Jess Kerr (NZ-W).

Key stats for NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr: 1039 runs and 67 wickets in 46 matches

Sophie Devine: 2918 runs and 86 in 121 matches

Suzie Bates: 4790 runs in 135 matches

Jess Kerr: 17 wickets in 13 matches.

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Prediction

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Amy Satterthwaite, Javeria Khan, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Nida Dar, Sophie Devine, Aiman Anwer, Diana Baig, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr.

Captain: Amelia Kerr. Vice-Captain: Sophie Devine.

NZ-W vs PK-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Katey Martin, Muneeba Ali, Amy Satterthwaite, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Diana Baig, Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr.

Captain: Suzie Bates. Vice-Captain: Amy Satterthwaite.

