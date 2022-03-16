NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 16

The 16th match of the Women's World Cup 2022 will see New Zealand Women (NZ-W) locking horns with South Africa Women (SA-W) at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Thursday.

South Africa have been brilliant in the tournament, winning all three of their games so far. However, they face a stern test against hosts New Zealand, who have blown hot and cold in the tournament. Despite not playing to their full potential so far, the White Ferns will start as favorites. But against a side that boast Laura Wolvaardt and Marizanne Kapp, New Zealand have their task cut out. Both teams will be keen to get the win in what promises to be a cracking game in Hamilton.

NZ-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Frances Mackay, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Frances Mackay and Jess Kerr.

SA-W XI

Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Tazmin Brits, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Trisha Chetty (wk), Masabata Klaas and Ayabonga Khaka

Match Details

NZ-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 16

Date and Time: 16th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at Seddon Park is a decent one to bat on despite there being help on offer for the bowlers. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle early on, with the pacers likely to get some swing and bounce with the new ball. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play given the turn on offer. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 240-250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Katey Martin: Katey Martin has been decent down the order for New Zealand, scoring handy runs in the death overs. Although Trisha Chetty has also been in fine form, Martin's experience and superior wicket-taking ability makes her a good addition to your NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is one of the best players in the world, with the South African opener already scoring two fifties in the World Cup so far. Her ability to anchor the innings and also shift gears at will make her a must-have in your NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr has been in good form for the White Ferns with both the bat and ball. While her bowling is as effective as ever, Kerr's knack for scoring quick runs in the top order holds her in good stead. With the conditions suiting her, Amelia Kerr is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail: Shabnim Ismail is one of the fastest bowlers in the world with her pace troubling batters in this competition. With four wickets in three games, Ismail has been in brilliant form coming into the game. Given her ability to swing the new ball, she can be backed to pick up a wicket or two.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr (NZ-W)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Suzie Bates (NZ-W)

Important stats for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Lea Tahuhu - 9 wickets in 4 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 15.50

Laura Wolvaardt - 193 runs in 3 Women's World Cup matches, Average: 64.33

Amy Satterthwaite - 150 runs in 3 Women's World Cup innings, Average: 50.00

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Katey Martin, Suzie Bates, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lea Tahuhu, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Amelia Kerr, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Jess Kerr.

Captain: Suzie Bates. Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Trisha Chetty, Suzie Bates, Lizelle Lee, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Jess Kerr.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp.

Edited by Samya Majumdar