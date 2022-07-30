NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's T20 Commonwealth Games, Match 3

The third match of the Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022 has New Zealand Women (NZ-W) taking on South Africa Women (SA-W) is set to take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday, July 30.

South Africa have not been in the best of form of late, unable to win a single white-ball game in their time in England this summer. However, they have a strong roster, with the likes of Laura Wolvaardt and Chloe Tryon boasting valuable experience. However, they face an equally strong New Zealand side that will head into the game as the clear favorites. Although they can rely upon the likes of Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine, the White Ferns will be wary of what South Africa are capable of doing in this format. All in all, an entertaining game of cricket beckons in Birmingham.

NZ-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-W XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Georgia Plimmer, Jessica McFayden (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe and Hayley Jansen.

SA-W XI

Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Delmi Tucker, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Masabata Klaas.

Match Details

NZ-W vs SA-W, Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 30th July, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch in Birmingham is expected to be a touch on the slower side, allowing bowlers to have a big say in the outcome of the match. New-ball bowlers should get some movement off the surface, keeping the batters on their toes. There could be some turn available for the spinners, but the dimensions of the ground go against them. Wickets in hand will be crucial towards the backend of the innings, with 150 being par at the venue.

Today's NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jessica McFayden: Jessica McFayden is likely to start as New Zealand's first-choice keeper given her ability to score quick runs. Although she is likely to bat lower down the order, McFayden is an explosive batter who can come good at the backend of the innings. While Trisha Chetty also makes for a good case, McFayden could be a handy selection.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is an outstanding batter capable of winning games single-handedly with her batting. She has a brilliant record in this format and in English conditions as well. Capable of playing the big shots with ease, Wolvaardt is key to South Africa's fortunes, making her a must-have in your NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Amelia Kerr: Amelia Kerr has been an integral part of the White Ferns' roster, coming up with match-winning performances with both bat and ball. Her leg-spin is highly-rated across the circuit, with her record speaking for itself. With Amelia likely to bat at No. 3, she should be a good addition to your NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ayabonga Khaka: Ayabonga Khaka has been in good form this year, impressing in the ICC World Cup in New Zealand. While she can hold her with the new ball, her strengths lie in executing her plans in the death overs. With Marizanne Kapp unavailable for the South Africans, Khaka will have more responsibility on her shoulders, making her one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Shabnim Ismail (SA-W)

Sophie Devine (NZ-W)

Important stats for NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Amelia Kerr - 234 runs and 41 wickets in 42 T20I matches

Ayabonga Khaka - 4 wickets in 3 T20I matches vs England, Average: 14.00

Laura Wolvaardt - 89 runs in 3 T20I matches vs England, Average: 29.67

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022)

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jessica McFayden, Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Maddy Green, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Sophie Devine, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu, Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail.

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Amelia Kerr.

NZ-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Women's T20 Commonwealth Games 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jessica McFayden, Laura Wolvaardt, Suzie Bates, Lara Goodall, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Sophie Devine, Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail.

Captain: Sophie Devine. Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far