NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWG Women’s Cricket 2022, Match 8

New Zealand Women (NZ-W) will take on Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the eighth match of the CWG Women’s Cricket 2022 at Edgbaston on Tuesday (August 2).
New Zealand Women made an excellent start to their Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign. In the opening match, they defeated South Africa Women by 13 runs and are second in the points table as things stand. Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine were the key performers for them in the opening contest.
Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Women faced a defeat at the hands of England Women in their first encounter in the competition. They lost by five wickets and as a result, are currently stuck at the bottom of Group B.
NZ-W vs SL-W Probable Playing 11 Today
NZ-W XI
Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Izzy Gaze (wk), Lea Tahuhu, Hannah Rowe, Fran Jonas, Eden Carson.
SL-W XI
Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Atapattu (c), Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.
Match Details
NZ-W vs SL-W, CWG Women’s Cricket 2022, Match 8
Date and Time: August 2, 2022, 10:30 pm IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
Pitch Report
The Edgbaston pitch is friendly to the batters, especially in the T20 format. Pacers might find some assistance during the powerplay, but the game is largely expected to be dominated by the batters here.
Today’s NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Anushka Sanjeewani is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She will be looking to make a big impression in this match.
Batters
Suzie Bates has plenty of experience and she showed her worth in the first match. Bates scored a fantastic knock of 91 off just 64 deliveries to guide New Zealand to victory.
All-rounders
Sophie Devine is a brilliant all-rounder who is comfortably among the best in the world. She scored 48 runs in 40 deliveries and also picked up three wickets. Devine will be a great captaincy choice for your NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Amelia Kerr is another player who can have an immense influence on a particular match. She scored 20 runs and also picked up a wicket in the last match.
Bowlers
Inoka Ranaweera was the best performer for Sri Lanka Women in their opening match. She picked up three wickets and had a great economy rate of 7.25.
Top 5 best players to pick in NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team
Sophie Devine (NZ-W) – 143 points
Suzie Bates (NZ-W) – 135points
Inoka Ranaweera (SL-W) – 92 points
Oshadi Ranasinghe (SL-W) – 80 points
Amelia Kerr (NZ-W) – 54 points
Important stats for NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 prediction team
Sophie Devine: 48 runs and 3 wickets
Suzie Bates: 91 runs
Inoka Ranaweera: 3 wickets
Amelia Kerr: 20 runs and 1 wicket
Chamari Atapattu: 10 runs
NZ-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anushka Sanjeewani, Suzie Bates, Nilakshi de Silva, Hasini Perera, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Chamari Atapattu, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe
Captain: Sophie Devine, Vice-Captain: Suzie Bates
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anushka Sanjeewani, Suzie Bates, Nilakshi de Silva, Maddy Green, Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr, Chamari Atapattu, Inoka Ranaweera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Hayley Jensen, Hannah Rowe
Captain: Amelia Kerr, Vice-Captain: Chamari Atapattu