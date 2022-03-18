NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Warm-up match

The second warm-up match between New Zealand XI (NZ-XI) and the Netherlands (NED) will be played at McLean Park in Napier on Saturday.

Although the Netherlands lost the first warm-up match, they did give a good account of themselves against a talented New Zealand XI side. However, the Dutch will be keen to fine-tune their side ahead of the all-important white-ball series, with the likes of Stephan Myburgh and Logan van Beek likely to play. But against Michael Bracewell and co, they have their task cut out in what promises to be an entertaining game in Napier.

NZ-XI vs NED Probable Playing 11 Today

NZ-XI

Mitch Hay, Matt Boyle, Jesse Tashkoff, Michael Bracewell (c), Dane Cleaver (wk), Josh Clarkson, Jayden Lennox, James Hartshorn, Matt Bacon, Angus McKenzie and Tim Pringle

NED XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Vikramjit Singh, Fred Klaassen, Logan van Beek, Clayton Floyd, Brandon Glover and Philippe Boissevain

Match Details

NZ-XI vs NED, 2nd warm-up match

Date and Time: 19th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

Pitch Report

The pitch is a good one to bat on with the pacers likely to get some swing and bounce early on. The batters should enjoy the ball coming onto the bat with the powerplay phase being key. As the match progresses, the spinners might get some turn off the surface, making for an intriguing phase in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 260 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Vikramjit Singh: Vikramjit Singh gave a good account of himself in the previous game, but he could not convert his start into a big one. Vikramjit is a good player of pace and can hold his own against spin as well, which should serve him well in this game.

Batter

Josh Clarkson: Like Vikramjit Singh, Josh Clarkson couldn't convert his start despite looking in good form. He has been in fine form all summer and will be keen to get a big one at the expense of the Dutch, making him a good addition to your NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Michael Bracewell: Michael Bracewell was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a sensational hundred and picking up a few wickets as well. The Wellington star is one of the best players on the New Zealand circuit. And given his all-round skills, Bracewell is a must-have in your NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Logan van Beek: Logan van Beek didn't play in the previous game, but is expected to play the second match. He has been a regular on the New Zealand circuit, having starred for Wellington in the white-ball formats. Given his experience and skill-set, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Josh Clarkson (NZ-XI)

Bas de Leede (NED)

Pieter Seelaar (NED)

Important stats for NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 prediction team

Bas de Leede - 47(56) and 2/56 in previous game vs NZ-XI

Michael Bracewell - 127(108) and 2/14 in previous game vs NED

Fred Klaassen - 3/54 in the previous game vs NZ-XI

NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 Prediction Today

NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Bracewell, M O'Dowd, J Clarkson, M Hay, V Singh, B de Leede, C Floyd, L van Beek, B Glover, T Pringle and A McKenzie

Captain: Bas de Leede. Vice-captain: Michael Bracewell.

NZ-XI vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Bracewell, M O'Dowd, J Clarkson, D Cleaver, S Myburgh, B de Leede, P Seelaar, L van Beek, B Glover, T Pringle and A McKenzie

Captain: Max O'Dowd. Vice-captain: Dane Cleaver.

