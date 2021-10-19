OMN vs BAN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup 2021 match - October 19th, 2021

Oman will lock horns with Bangladesh in the sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

Oman started their campaign with a comfortable 10-wicket win against PNG. Meanwhile, Bangladesh lost to Scotland by six runs in a closely-fought encounter.

The co-hosts will look to extend their winning run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, while the Tigers are in search of their first victory of the competition.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the sixth match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 between Oman and Bangladesh.

#3 Aqib Ilyas (Oman)

Aqib Ilyas in action during the Desert T20 Challenge

Oman's opening batter Aqib Ilyas is a must-pick in your Dream11 team. He scored an unbeaten 50 off 43 deliveries at a strike rate of 116.28 during Oman's first ICC Men's T20 World Cup encounter against PNG.

Aqib is also handy with the ball and can pick up wickets at regular intervals. The off-spinner went wickless against PNG. However, the 29-year-old will not stay silent for too long and we'll see the bails spin off soon.

#2 Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh)

West Indies v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan picked up a couple of wickets against Scotland, finishing his four-overs spell with figures of 2/17. However, his efforts went in vain as the Tigers lost by six runs.

Shakib also contributed 20 runs with the bat against the Scottish side. He should find a place for himself in your Dream11 team considering his all-round ability. The Bangladesh all-rounder is among the team's senior players and is expected to play a key role with both the bat and the ball.

#1 Mushfiqur Rahim (Bangladesh)

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 3

Also Read

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Mushfiqur Rahim started his ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on a positive note. He amassed 38 runs off 36 balls at a strike rate of 105.56, which included a boundary and a couple of maximums.

Mushfiqur will look to continue his fine run in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 and will want to ensure his team earns its first victory when it meets Oman on Tuesday.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee