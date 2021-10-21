OMN vs SCO Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 World Cup match - October 21st, 2021

In the tenth match of the T20 World Cup 2021, Oman (OMN) and Scotland (SCO) will lock horns at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat on Thursday.

No team has qualified from Group B yet for the tournament's Super 12 stage. However, both Oman (OMN) and Scotland (SCO) will be raring to put in their A-games to clinch a Super 12 spot. Oman have a very good net run rate after defeating PNG by ten wickets in their first game. A win in this game would ensure their qualification for the tournament's next stage.

Scotland, meanwhile, have put up inspirational performances so far in the T20 World Cup. Going into this game, they will look for a win to stay in the competition. Captain Kyle Coetzer’s captaincy will be something to watch out for.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the OMN vs SCO contest.

#3 Zeeshan Maqsood (OMN)

(Image Courtesy: T20 World Cup Twitter)

Oman (OMN) captain Zeeshan Maqsood has picked up five wickets so far in the tournament. He would love to add a few more scalps to his tally in this game. However, his batting form has been concerning.

He has failed to create the desired impact so far with his willow, and would love to change that in this crucial game.

#2 George Munsey (SCO)

Kent Spitfires v Hampshire - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

George Munsey is yet to come up with a match-winning performance at the top of the order, but he is crucial for Scotland in clinching big moments in games. His dashing batting in the powerplay overs can change the complexion of games.

Munsey has scored 29 and 15 so far in his two matches at the tournament. With this game being a must-win encounter, Munsey would like to put more price on his wicket and score some crucial runs for his side.

#1 Richie Berrington (SCO)

Bangladesh vs Scotland - 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup

Richie Berrington played a match-winning knock against PNG in a recent game to give Scotland a crucial win to top the Group B table. Although he has not bowled much in the tournament, he is expected to roll his arm soon in the mega T20 event.

With the ball, Berrington has picked up two wickets in 39 T20I innings. Meanwhile, with the willow, he has done a pretty decent job at No.4.

