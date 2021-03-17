OV vs AA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Plunket Shield Match - Mar 18, 2021

Otago Volts will lock horns with Auckland Aces in the 17th match of the Plunket Shield at the Queen's Park in Invercargill on Thursday.

The Otago Volts are struggling at the penultimate position in the Plunket Shield points table, having won one, lost three and drawn one of their five games. They fell to a 188-run defeat in their last outing against Canterbury Kings. Jacob Duffy (quad) and Nathan Smith (thumb) will be replaced by Angus McKenzie and Jarrod McKay in the playing XI.

Auckland Aces, on the other hand, are placed in third position in the points table, with two wins and as many draws in their five games, while one of their Plunket Shield matches was abandoned due to rain. They come into the fixture on the back of a drawn result against the Northern Districts. Cole Briggs will replace Mark Chapman, who has been called up to the New Zealand squad for the upcoming ODI series against Bangladesh.

The last time the two sides met in the Plunket Shield, the Aces defeated the Volts by an innings and 129 runs. The Aces will be starting as favorites to win the upcoming game too.

Squads to choose from

Otago Volts

Matt Bacon, Neil Broom, Max Chu (WK), Jacob Duffy, Josh Finnie, Dean Foxcroft, Camden Hawkins, Anaru Kitchen, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Dale Phillips, Hamish Rutherford (C), Angus McKenzie, Mitch Renwick (WK), Michael Rippon, Michael Rae, Nathan Smith and Travis Muller.

Auckland Aces

Sean Solia, Glenn Phillips (WK), William O’Donnell, Mark Chapman, Finn Allen, Robert O’Donnell (C), Colin Munro, Graeme Beghin, Ben Horne (WK), Kyle Jamieson, William Somerville, Ross ter Braak, Craig Cachopa, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ollie Pringle, Ben Lister, Matt McEwan, Jamie Brown and Cole Briggs (WK).

Predicted Playing XIs

Otago Volts

Hamish Rutherford (C), Anaru Kitchen, Mitch Renwick, Dale Phillips, Nick Kelly, Jarrod McKay, Michael Rippon, Max Chu (WK), Angus McKenzie, Michael Rae, Travis Muller.

Auckland Aces

Sean Solia, William O Donnell, Glenn Phillips, Cole Briggs, Robert ODonnell (C), Ben Horne (WK), Ross ter Braak, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Louis Delport, Ollie Pringle.

Match Details

Match: Otago Volts vs Auckland Aces, Match 17

Date: 18th March 2021, 03:00 AM IST

Venue: Queen's Park, Invercargill.

Pitch Report

The track at Queen's Park is a good one to bat on. The teams batting first have won the majority of the games played at the venue. Both sides should look to bat first after winning the toss.

Plunket Shield Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OV vs AA)

OV vs AA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Plunket Shield

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Ben Horne, Robert ODonnell, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, Sean Solia, Anaru Kitchen, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae.

Captain: Michael Rippon. Vice-captain: Anaru Kitchen.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cole Briggs, Ben Horne, Robert ODonnell, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Kelly, William O Donnell, Anaru Kitchen, William Somerville, Danru Ferns, Michael Rippon, Michael Rae.

Captain: Anaru Kitchen. Vice-captain: Michael Rippon.