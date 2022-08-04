OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for the Men's Hundred 2022, Match 2

The second match of the Men's Hundred 2022 will see the Oval Invincibles (OVI) take on the London Spirit (LNS) at the Kia Oval in London on August 4.

The Oval Invincibles boast perhaps the strongest squad in the competition, with the likes of England internationals Sam Curran, Jason Roy and Reece Topley in their ranks. Although they didn't have the best of outings in the previous edition, the Oval Invincibles look set for a podium finish this time around. The London Spirit also have a glittering roster. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Nathan Ellis headlining the squad, the London Spirit will fancy their chances of winning today's fixture. All in all, a cracking game beckons at the Kia Oval with two valuable points up for grabs.

OVI vs LNS Probable Playing 11 Today

OVI XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c&wk), Jack Haynes, Hilton Cartwright, Sunil Narine, Tom Curran, Danny Briggs, Reece Topley and Mohammad Hasnain.

LNS XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Glenn Maxwell, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Nathan Ellis, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Chris Wood and Brad Wheal.

Match Details

OVI vs LNS, The Men's Hundred 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 4th August 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards at the Kia Oval. While there should be ample swing on offer early on for the pacers, the ball should skid nicely on to the bat. As the match progresses, the pitch can slow down and bring the spinners into play. A change of pace will be key in the backend of the innings, with 140-150 being decent at the venue.

Today's OVI vs LNS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott was one of the top performers in the T20 Blast last season, starring for eventual champions Hampshire in the final. The Aussie opener is an explosive batter capable of holding his own against both spin and pace. With McDermott also adding value with his keeping, he is a good addition to your OVI vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason Roy has not been in the best of form this English summer, unable to score big runs consistently. The English opener is one of the best openers in the business, with his record speaking for itself. With the conditions suiting batters early on, Roy should be one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell is all set to experience his first stint in the Hundred, with the Aussie slated for a big role in the London Spirits side. Maxwell is one of the most exciting batters to watch in world cricket, with his range of shots being noteworthy. Maxwell can chip in with the ball as well, making him a must-have in your OVI vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Reece Topley: Reece Topley has been one of the standout bowlers this year, using his experience and left-arm angle to good use. He has varied his lengths and pace to perfection in T20I cricket, holding him in good stead. With Topley in fine form and capable of picking up key wickets in the powerplay, he could be backed to take a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in OVI vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy (OVI)

Glenn Maxwell (LNS)

Sunil Narine (OVI)

Important stats for OVI vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott - 494 runs in 17 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 29.06

Will Jacks - 449 runs in 15 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 32.07

Brad Wheal - 22 wickets in 13 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 17.27

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Men's Hundred 2022)

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Sam Billings, Jason Roy, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Reece Topley and Brad Wheal.

Captain: Dan Lawrence. Vice-captain: Jason Roy.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - The Men's Hundred 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Will Jacks, Jason Roy, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley, Sunil Narine, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Reece Topley and Chris Wood.

Captain: Glenn Maxwell. Vice-captain: Sam Curran.

