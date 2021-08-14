OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Men's Match 28

Match 28 of the Hundred Men's 2021 has the Oval Invincibles taking on the London Spirit at the Kia Oval in London on Saturday.

The London Spirit will look to salvage some pride with a big win in today's fixture. However, they face a strong Oval Invincibles side, who are eyeing a place in the playoffs as The Hundred league phase inches to an emphatic close.

OVI vs LNS Probable Playing 11 Today

OVI XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Colin Ingram, Sam Billings (c&wk), Laurie Evans, Sunil Narine, Alex Blake, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reece Topley, Tom Curran and Jordan Clark/Brandon Glover

LNS XI

Adam Rossington (wk), Josh Inglis, Luis Reece/Joe Denly, Joe Cracknell, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Roelof van der Merwe, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal and Mason Crane

Match Details

OVI vs LNS, The Hundred Men's, Match 28

Date and Time: 14th August 2021, at 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day on this ground, the pitch is likely to be on the slower side. The pacers should get some pace and bounce early on. However, this would play into the hands of the batsmen, who will look to get themselves in and make good use of the conditions. Wickets in hand will be key as both teams look to bat first upon winning the toss. 130-140 should be a good total, with spin expected to play a big role.

Today's OVI vs LNS Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Sam Billings: Although Oval Invincibles captain Sam Billings has tailed off a bit in recent weeks, he remains a force to be reckoned with. Given his record at the Kia Oval in The Hundred, he is one to keep an eye on.

Batsman

Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan is a brilliant player of spin, but he hasn't really fired for the London Spirit in The Hundred. He might be in for a promotion in the batting unit, making him a handy option for today's game.

All-rounder

Mohammad Nabi: Mohammad Nabi has perhaps been the London Spirit's best player this season. While he has shown glimpses of his ability with both the bat and ball, a complete performance is on the cards from the Afghan all-rounder on a pitch that should suit him.

Bowler

Tom Curran: England pacer Tom Curran will be key for the Oval Invincibles, with Saqib Mahmood not available for the game. Given his death bowling skills, one can bank on Curran to pick up a wicket or two, making him a must-have in your OVI vs LNS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in OVI vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

Tom Curran (OVI) - 319 points

Jason Roy (OVI) - 272 points

Mohammad Nabi (LNS) - 233 points

Important stats for OVI vs LNS Dream11 prediction team

Jason Roy: 174 runs in 6 The Hundred matches, SR: 155.35

Tom Curran: 7 wickets in 6 The Hundred matches, SR: 12.42

Josh Inglis: 99 runs in 6 The Hundred matches; Bat Average: 19.80

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Josh Inglis, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Joe Cracknell, Mohd Nabi, Sunil Narine, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi and Mason Crane

Captain: Will Jacks. Vice-captain: Mohd Nabi

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Colin Ingram, Jason Roy, Eoin Morgan, Joe Cracknell, Mohd Nabi, Blake Cullen, Will Jacks, Tom Curran, Tabraiz Shamsi and Mason Crane

Captain: Eoin Morgan. Vice-captain: Will Jacks

Edited by Samya Majumdar