OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report for The Hundred Mens 2023, Match 21

The Oval Invincibles (OVI) will take on the London Spirit (LNS) in the 21st match of The Hundred Men's Competition at the Kennington Oval in London on Tuesday, August 15.

Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Oval Invincibles have won three of their five games and are currently sitting pretty at the top of the table. The London Spirit have won just a single match of their four encounters.

Well, the Spirit have been a bit unlucky too as two of their games have been abandoned due to rain. While the Invincibles will try and maintain their dominance at the top of the table, Spirit will look to string together a few wins in order to climb up the points table.

OVI vs LNS Match Details

The 21st match of The Hundred Men's Competition will be played on August 15 at the Kennington Oval in London. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: OVI vs LNS, Match 21, The Hundred Men's Competition

Date and Time: August 15, 2023, Tuesday; 11.00 pm IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

OVI vs LNS Probable Playing XIs

OVI Team/Injury News

Jordan Cox has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury. Sunil Narine has left for CPL and will not be available for selection.

OVI Probable Playing XI

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Heinrich Klaasen, Sam Curran, Sam Billings (c and wk), R Whiteley, Tom Curran, Zak Chappell, Adam Zampa, Nathan Sowter, and Spencer Johnson.

LNS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LNS Probable Playing XI

Zak Crawley, Adam Rossington (wk), Dan Lawrence (c), Matthew Wade, Daryl Mitchell, Ravi Bopara, Matthew Critchley, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, D Worrall, and C Wood.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Heinrich Klaasen (Avg Points - 42)

Heinrich Klaasen has been in brilliant batting form in recent times. He is looking in great touch and looks like the best pick from the wicketkeeper section for this game.

Batter - Dan Lawrence (Avg Points - 86.5)

Dan Lawrence looked in great touch in the last game. He is looking in sublime touch after the blinder of a knock in the previous game and will be a must-pick for this game.

All-rounder - Sam Curran (Avg Points - 47.4)

Sam Curran's performance has blown hot and cold in this edition of The Hundred. While in some games he has dominated in all the trades, in others he has not been up to the mark. So, though a risky pick, Curran looks like a good choice from the all-rounder section for this game.

Bowler - Spencer Johnson (Avg Points - 44.67)

This Australian left-arm pacer started off his The Hundred 2023 journey with a lethal spell. But after that, he has gone through two moderate outings and if the law of average is to be considered, today might be his day. Therefore, Spencer Johnson would be a good player to pick for the fantasy contests of the match.

OVI vs LNS match captain and vice-captain choices

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is in supreme batting form. He is scoring runs wherever he is going. After two outstanding shows, Klaasen did not deliver in the previous match. So, it looks like today might be Klaasen's day and hence picking him as the captain or the vice-captain might be a good choice.

Nathan Sowter

Nathan Sowter has been delivering on a consistent basis with the bat and the ball. He looks like a pretty efficient bowler and hence keeping him as the captain or the vice-captain will be a good option.

Five Must-Picks for OVI vs LNS, Match 21

Heinrich Klaasen

Dan Lawrence

Sam Curran

Nathan Sowter

Spencer Johnson

Heinrich Klaasen and Spencer Johnson will be the unique picks for this game. While some fantasy players might exclude Klaasen because of his not-so-great show in the last game, some might exclude Johnson on the ground that his show in the first match was a fluke.

But my gut says that either of the two or both of them might be in for a good show in this game. Also, Adam Zampa could turn out to be a differential pick, if he plays in this match.

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: Jason Roy, Dan Lawrence, Zak Crawley

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Sam Curran, Matthew Critchley

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, D Worrall, Nathan Sowter, Spencer Johnson

OVI vs LNS Dream11 Prediction, Match 21, Grand League Team

