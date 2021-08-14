OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 28

Match 28 of the Hundred Women's 2021 has the Oval Invincibles taking on the London Spirit at the Kia Oval in London on Saturday.

The Oval Invincibles will look to solidify their chances of a top-two finish with a win at home. However, they face a resurgent London Spirit side eyeing a big win to reinsert themselves back into the playoff reckoning.

OVI-W vs LNS-W Probable Playing 11 Today

OVI-W XI

Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk (c), Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Jo Gardner, Sarah Bryce (wk), Eva Gray and Danielle Gregory

LNS-W XI

Naomi Dattani, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Heather Knight (c), Deandra Dottin, Danielle Gibson, Deepti Sharma, Charlotte Dean, Grace Scrivens, Susie Rowe, Sophie Munro and Alice Monaghan

Match Details

OVI-W vs LNS-W, The Hundred Women's, Match 28

Date and Time: 14th August 2021, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kia Oval is expected to be a touch on the slower side. However, the batsmen should feel at ease in the early stages with the ball likely to come on nicely to the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with 120 being par.

Today's OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Tammy Beaumont: Tammy Beaumont has blown hot and cold this season. She is due for a big knock for the London Spirit, making her a must-have in today's OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Fran Wilson: Like Beaumont, Fran Wilson is also due for a big knock with a string of failures under her belt. Given her experience and skill-set, she should be in for some runs

All-rounders

Deepti Sharma: Deepti Sharma showed her prowess in the London Spirit's win in the previous game. She has been at her best with both the bat and ball and should be able to capitalize on the conditions in today's game as well.

Bowlers

Tash Farrant: Tash Farrant has been sensational in The Hundred with her experience and accuracy serving the Oval Invincibles well. She will once again be key for the home side as they eye a big win at the Kia Oval.

Top 3 best players to pick in OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 prediction team

Dane van Niekerk (OVI-W) - 440 points

Tash Farrant (OVI-W) - 354 points

Deepti Sharma (LNS-W) - 335 points

Important stats for OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 prediction team

Heather Knight: 146 runs in 6 The Hundred matches, SR: 125.86

Dane van Niekerk: 187 runs and 6 wickets in 6 The Hundred matches

Tash Farrant: 11 wickets in 6 The Hundred matches; SR: 9.09

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tammy Beaumont, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Charlotte Dean, Tash Farrant, Sophie Munro and Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Fran Wilson

OVI-W vs LNS-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tammy Beaumont, Naomi Dattani, Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk, Deepti Sharma, Heather Knight, Alice Capsey, Mady Villiers, Sophie Munro and Shabnim Ismail

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Dane van Niekerk

