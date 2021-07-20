OVI-W vs MNR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's The Hundred Women's Match - July 21st, 2021

Match 1 of The Hundred Women's competition will see the Oval Invincibles Women take on the Manchester Originals Women at the Kia Oval in London on Wednesday.

The much-awaited The Hundred is upon us as the Oval Invincibles Women and the Manchester Originals Women kickstart a new format at the Kia Oval. The home side, the Invincibles, have a strong squad filled with youth and experience. While they boast the South African duo of Marizanne Kapp and Dane van Niekerk, the Invincibles have a good English unit as well, with the likes of Georgia Adams and Alice Capsey looking to make a mark on this big stage. However, they will need to come up with a good performance to get the better of the Originals in Wednesday's encounter.

Speaking of the Originals, the Manchester-based franchise are perhaps the early favorites to go all the way in The Hundred. They are well-equipped to tackle the perceived challenges of the new format with the addition of Harmanpreet Kaur and Mignon du Preez in the middle order boding well. However, all eyes will be on Emma Lamb, who has been the player of the English summer with her consistent performances for Lancashire Lightning in the Charlotte Edwards T20 Cup 2021. With Sophie Ecclestone leading the bowling attack, the Originals will be eyeing a big win in the The Hundred opener.

The Originals will start as the favorites, given their explosive batting, but the Invincibles' bowling attack is surely one to keep tabs on in The Hundred. Given the scale of the fixture, both teams should give in their best efforts with a mouthwatering clash in store to get The Hundred up and running on Wednesday.

Squads to choose from

Oval Invincibles Women

Georgia Adams, Megan Belt, Sarah Bryce, Alice Capsey, Tash Farrant, Jo Gardner, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Danielle Gregory, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Rhianna Southby, Dane van Niekerk, Mady Villiers and Fran Wilson

Manchester Originals Women

Georgia Bryce, Natalie Brown, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross, Mignon du Preez, Alice Dyson, Sophie Ecclestone, Cordelia Griffith, Alex Hartley, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Harmanpreet Kaur, Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee and Ellie Threlkeld

Predicted Playing XIs

Oval Invincibles Women

Georgia Adams, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Mady Villiers, Alice Capsey, Shabnim Ismail, Tash Farrant, Jo Gardner and Grace Gibbs

Manchester Originals Women

Emma Lamb, Lizelle Lee, Ellie Threlkeld (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur, Mignon du Preez, Sophie Ecclestone, Alex Hartley, Hannah Jones, Danielle Collins, Kate Cross and Natalie Brown

Match Details

Match: Oval Invincibles Women vs Manchester Originals Women, The Hundred Women's, Match 1

Date and Time: 21st July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

Generally a high-scoring ground, the Kia Oval should ideally stay true to its nature with another action-packed game in store. Although the bowlers should get some help off the surface, the batters will look to go on the attack from ball one. The spinners will play a key role in the middle overs with the conditions likely to help them. Although both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions, the pitch isn't likely to change much during the course of the game. Anything around 150 should be a good total, with the ball coming onto the bat fairly well under lights.

The Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (OVI-W vs MNR-W)

OVI-W vs MNR-W The Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Bryce, Harmanpreet Kaur, Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross and Mady Villiers

Captain: Emma Lamb. Vice-captain: Dane van Niekerk

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ellie Threlkeld, Mignon du Preez, Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson, Marizanne Kapp, Dane van Niekerk, Emma Lamb, Natalie Brown, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross and Mady Villiers

Captain: Mady Villiers. Vice-captain: Emma Lamb

Edited by Samya Majumdar