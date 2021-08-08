OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 22

Match 22 of The Hundred Women's 2021 has Oval Invincibles Women taking on Trent Rockets Women at the Kia Oval in London.

The Oval Invincibles have been brilliant in patches despite the absence of Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail. They will look to build on their newfound momentum against a strong Trent Rockets side who have won their last three games in The Hundred.

OVI-W vs TRT-W Probable Playing 11 Today

OVI-W XI

Georgia Adams, Dane van Niekerk (c), Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Grace Gibbs, Mady Villiers, Tash Farrant, Jo Gardner, Sarah Bryce (wk), Eva Gray and Danielle Gregory

TRT-W XI

Sammy Jo-Johnson, Rachel Priest (wk), Nat Sciver (c), Katherine Brunt, Heather Graham, Sarah Glenn, Abbey Freeborn, Emily Windsor, Kathryn Bryce, Georgia Davis and Nancy Harman

Match Details

OVI-W vs TRT-W, The Hundred Women's, Match 22

Date and Time: 8th August 2021, at 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Kia Oval, London

Pitch Report

A decent batting track is expected for this game with some turn on offer for the spinners. Although the pacers should get some bounce and swing early on, the batters should enjoy the ball coming on to the bat. As the game progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being par at the venue.

Today's OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Rachel Priest: Rachel Priest has shown glimpses of her ability at the top of the order for Trent Rockets. Although she hasn't been consistent with the bat, Priest is a valuable addition to any fantasy team, given her experience and explosive batting ability.

Batter

Fran Wilson: Although Fran Wilson has been woeful with the bat, a batter of her talent cannot be kept quiet for too long. With home conditions also playing into her favor, Wilson is due for a big knock for the Oval Invincibles.

All-rounders

Nat Sciver: Trent Rockets all-rounder Nat Sciver has been brilliant with the bat, but her bowling hasn't been quite as effective. However, Sciver's skill-set should come in handy at the Kia Oval and she is a must-have in your OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Tash Farrant: Tash Farrant is one of the highest wicket-takers in The Hundred. Her ability to swing the ball and nail the yorkers in death overs makes her an invaluable asset to the Oval Invincibles ahead of this much-awaited clash.

Top 5 best players to pick in OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Dane van Niekerk (OVI-W) - 477 points

Sammy Jo-Johnson (TRT-W) - 436 points

Nat Sciver (TRT-W) - 375 points

Important stats for OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 prediction team

Nat Sciver: 190 runs in 5 The Hundred matches, SR: 145.03

Dane van Niekerk: 187 runs and 6 wickets in five The Hundred matches

Sammy Jo-Johnson: 12 wickets in 5 The Hundred matches; SR: 7.91

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rachel Priest, Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Dane van Niekerk, Sammy Jo-Johnson, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers and Sarah Glenn.

Captain: Katherine Brunt. Vice-Captain: Dane van Niekerk

OVI-W vs TRT-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rachel Priest, Fran Wilson, Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Dane van Niekerk, Heather Graham, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers and Kathryn Bryce

Captain: Dane van Niekerk. Vice-captain: Nat Sciver

Edited by Samya Majumdar