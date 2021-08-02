OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for The Hundred Women's Match 16

Match 16 of the Hundred Women's 2021 has Welsh Fire Women taking on Oval Invincibles Women at the Kia Oval in London on Monday.

The Oval Invincibles are eyeing a return to winning ways as they head back to their home turf. However, they will come across a rampant Welsh Fire side who head into the game on the back of a stunning nine-wicket win over Manchester Originals earlier in the week.

OVI vs WEF Probable Playing 11 Today

WEF-W XI

Bryony Smith, Hayley Matthews, Georgia Redmayne, Sarah Taylor (wk), Sophie Luff (c), Georgia Hennessy, Piepa Cleary, Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Nicole Harvey and Hannah Baker

OVI-W XI

Georgia Adams, Alice Capsey, Sarah Bryce (wk), Fran Wilson, Dane van Niekerk (c), Mady Villiers, Natasha Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Jo Gardner, Eva Gray/Shabnim Ismail and Danielle Gregory

Match Details

OVI-W vs WEF-W, The Hundred Women's, Match 16

Date and Time: 2nd August 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kia Oval is expected to be on the slower side. However, the batters will look to go on the attack from ball one, making for a fiesty contest. The pacers, meanwhile, will try to vary their pace accordingly to get the most out of the surface. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 120 being a decent total at the venue.

Today's OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Sarah Taylor: Sarah Taylor hasn't come up with the goods in The Hundred yet. However, her experience should favor her as she looks to make amends in today's fixture.

Batters

Fran Wilson: Like Sarah Taylor, Fran Wilson is also due a big one. Competent against both spin and pace, Wilson should feel at home at the Kia Oval against a strong Welsh Fire bowling attack.

Georgia Redmayne: Although Georgia Redmayne has blown hot and cold this season, her talent is undeniable. Capable of shifting gears at will, Redmayne is a handy option to have in your OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Hayley Matthews: Hayley Matthews slammed a superlative fifty in the Welsh Fire's win over the Manchester Originals last weekend. The West Indian has been brilliant with the ball as well, making her a popular choice for the game.

Bowlers

Tash Farrant: Despite the absence of Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail, Tash Farrant has held her own with a heap of wickets next to her name. Brilliant in both the powerplay and the death overs, Farrant is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game and The Hundred going forward.

Mady Villiers: Mady Villiers has been the go-to bowler for the Oval Invincibles with her miserly spells handing the Invincibles the edge. Adding her batting ability to the fray only sweetens the deal for the young all-rounder, who is a must-have in your OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 team.

Top 5 best players to pick in OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction team

Hayley Matthews (WEF-W) - 241 points

Dane van Niekerk (OVI-W) - 239 points

Tash Farrant (OVI-W) - 217 points

Alice Capsey (OVI-W) - 174 points

Mady Villiers (OVI-W) - 169 points

Important stats for OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 prediction team

Dane van Niekerk: 112 runs in three The Hundred matches; SR: 114.28

Hayley Matthews: 134 runs in three The Hundred matches, SR: 148.88

Natasha Farrant: Seven wickets in three The Hundred matches, Bowl Average: 10.14

Bryony Smith: 23 runs and two wickets in three The Hundred matches

Alice Capsey: 71 runs in three The Hundred matches, SR: 122.41

OVI-W vs WEF-W Dream11 Prediction Today (The Hundred)

OVI-W vs WEF-W The Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarah Taylor, Alice Capsey, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Hennessy, Fran Wilson, Hayley Matthews, Dane van Niekerk, Bryony Smith, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers and Piepa Cleary

Captain: Mady Villiers. Vice-captain: Hayley Matthews

OVI-W vs WEF-W The Hundred Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarah Taylor, Georgia Adams, Georgia Redmayne, Georgia Hennessy, Fran Wilson, Hayley Matthews, Dane van Niekerk, Bryony Smith, Tash Farrant, Mady Villiers and Nicole Harvey

Captain: Hayley Matthews. Vice-captain: Fran Wilson

Edited by Samya Majumdar