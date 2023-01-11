Pakistan (PA-WU19) will be up against New Zealand (NZ-WU19) in the 16th game of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup warm-ups at the Hammanskraal Mandela Oval, Pretoria, on Wednesday (January 11). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Dream11 fantasy prediction.

Pakistan won their previous warm-up game against Ireland by seven wickets. New Zealand Women, meanwhile, also won their last warm-up game, against Rwanda by 63 runs.

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Match Details

The 16th game of the ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup warm-ups will be played on January 11 at the Hammanskraal Mandela Oval, Pretoria at 5:15 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19, ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup Warmup Matches, Match 16

Date and Time: January 11, 2022; 5:15 pm IST

Venue: Hammanskraal Mandela Oval, Pretoria

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Pitch Report

The track at the Hammanskraal Mandela Oval Ground is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 5

Matches won by bowling first: 0

Average first innings score: 90

Average second innings score: 70

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Form Guide (Last match)

Pakistan Women Under-19s: W

New Zealand Women Under-19s: W

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 probable playing XIs for today’s match

PA-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury update

PA-WU19 Probable Playing XI

Zamina Tahir, Shawaal Zulfiqa, Eyman Fatima, Aliza Khan, Aqsa Yousaf, Muskan Abid, Syeda Aroob Shah, Rida Aslam, Quratulain Ahsen, Areesha Noor, Haniah Ahmer

NZ-WU19 Injury/Team News

No major injury update

NZ-WU19 Probable Playing XI

Izzy Gaze, Antonia Hamilton, Georgia Plimmer, Tash Wakelin, Emma McLeod, Anna Browning, Kate Chandler, Abigail Hotton, Bree Illing, Olivia Anderson, Louisa Kotkamp

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Antonia Hamilton (1 match, 25 runs, Strike Rate: 92.59)

Hamilton scored 25 runs in the last game at a strike rate of 92.59. She's expected to prove decisive once again.

Top Batter pick

Georgia Plimmer (1 match, 15 runs, Strike Rate: 136.36)

Plimmer scored 15 at a strike rate of 136.36 in the last game. Given her form and the conditions, she;s a top pick.

Top All-rounder pick

Anna Browning (1 match, 67 runs, Strike Rate: 148.89)

Browning scored 67 runs in the last game at a strike rate of 148.89. She will be keen to deliver here.

Top Bowler pick

Louisa KotKamp (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.33)

KotKamp looked promising with the ball in the last game, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of 6.33. She will look to bag a few scalps here.

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 match captain and vice-captain choices

Anna Browning

Browning is a dependable bet for the captaincy. She was phenomenal in the last game. She scored 67 in the last game at an outstanding strike rate of 148.89.

Georgia Plimmer

Plimmer scored 15 runs at a strike rate of 136.36. She's a quality batter who could prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice.

Five Must-picks with players stats for PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Anna Browning 67 runs in 1 match

Eyman Fatima 58 runs in 1 match

Syeda Aroob Shah 2 wickets in 1 match

Louisa KotKamp 2 wickets in 1 match

Paige Loggenberg 2 wickets in 1 match

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 match expert tips

Browning could prove to be a wise multiplier choice, considering her recent form.

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Head-to-Head League

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Dream11 Prediction

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Antonia Hamilton

Batters: Georgia Plimmer, Paige Loggenberg, Shawaal Zulfiqa, Eyman Fatima

All-rounders: Laiba Nasir, Anna Browning, Syeda Aroob Shah

Bowlers: Areesha Noor, Olivia Anderson, Louisa KotKamp

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 16, Grand League

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Dream11 Prediction

PA-WU19 vs NZ-WU19 Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Izzy Gaze

Batters: Tash Wakelin, Eyman Fatima, Georgia Plimmer

All-rounders: Anosa Nasir, Laiba Nasir, Anna Browning, Syeda Aroob Shah

Bowlers: Areesha Noor, Olivia Anderson, Louisa KotKamp.

