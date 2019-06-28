PAK vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Cricket World Cup Match - June 29th, 2019

Two Asian sides meet in the first game on a super Saturday as Pakistan look to keep their challenge for a semi-final spot alive when they face Afghanistan at Leeds in the 36th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

While Pakistan come into this game at the back of two morale-boosting wins against South Africa and New Zealand, Afghanistan will look to rattle a few feathers with a possible upset over their fellow Asians.

Afghanistan were able to get the better of Pakistan in the warm-up game prior to the World Cup and will definitely take confidence from it with the surface also suiting their spinners. As for Pakistan, they will be itching to get their third consecutive win in what is a must win game for Sarfaraz Ahmed and his men. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Pakistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Hasnain

Afghanistan

Gulbadin Naib (C), Ikram Ali Khil, Noor Ali Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Playing XI Updates

Pakistan

After two wins on the trot, no team would want to tinker a winning combination meaning that Pakistan will field the same side once again with Mohammad Amir being key on a surface that aids swing bowling.

Babar Azam struck a supreme hundred in the previous game and will look to continue his good form while much is expected from their opening duo of Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. The spin duo of Shadab Khan and Imad Wasim should also prove to be crucial in the middle overs while the experience of Mohammad Hafeez can come in handy with both bat and ball in a must win game for the Pakistan.

Possible XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C & WK), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afghanistan

While no changes are expected from Afghanistan, much better performances are expected from their middle order with none of them going on to get big scores after getting a start. Gulbadin Naib has been decent at the top of the order for them while the likes of Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi have had a couple of decent outings with the bat.

With Mujeeb Ur Rahman in great form, his new ball spell will be crucial with both the Pakistani openers being left-handed while Rashid Khan would love to get over his poor form with a strong showing.

Possible XI: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asgar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Ikram AliKhil (WK), Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Match Details

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 36

29th June 2019, 3:00 PM IST

Headingley, Leeds

Pitch Report

No rain is on the cards for Saturday although cloudy conditions should once again favour the pacers as seen in the previous game between England and Sri Lanka. With the pitches wearing out over the summer, spinners should get some turn on a pitch where a score of 250 should be more than competitive.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: With Ikram Ali Khil batting too deep down the order for anyone's liking, Sarfaraz Ahmed is the preferred option in the wicket-keepers section. The Pakistani captain has done well in his short stints at the crease and will be looking to continue his good form if he gets a chance to do so.

Batsmen: Pakistan's top three of Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq are all great options to have in the side with all of them looking to get some runs under their belt. Along with the aforementioned trio, one of Rahmat Shah or Ashgar Afghan should suffice although it should be the former with his part-time leg-spin also yielding a wicket or two in a few games.

Allrounders: Gulbadin Naib and Mohammad Nabi are must haves from the Afghan roster with both of them in decent form with bat and ball. Along with them, the likes of Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim are decent options given the nature of the pitch should suit their skill-set.

Bowlers: While Mohammad Amir's stellar run in the World Cup warranties a place in the side, Rashid Khan is also a viable option to have with the leggie looking to make amends for his poor run of form over the last couple of games. Shaheen Shah Afridi was the star of the show in the previous game with three crucial wickets against the Kiwis. He is one to watch out for on Saturday along with the likes of Dawlat Zadran and Shadab Khan to round off the fantasy team.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Amir are the ideal candidates for captaincy with their ability to single-handedly win games being well known to the cricketing fraternity. Babar Azam's superior form with the bat also makes him a decent option alongside Mohammad Nabi, who has threatened to take Afghan home on a number of occasions.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Rahmat Shah, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Amir, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Rashid Khan. Captain: Fakhar Zaman, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Amir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ikram Ali Khil, Rahmat Shah, Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Nabi, Wahab Riaz, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Amir. Captain: Mohammad Amir, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Nabi

