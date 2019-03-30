PAK vs AUS, 5th ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - March 31st, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Australia and Pakistan face each other in the final ODI of what has been a surprisingly one-sided series, with the Australians coming up with the right answers at every crucial junctures in the previous four ODIs.

Coming into the match with the motive of achieving yet another clean-sweep over the Pakistanis, the Australians will be happy with the balance of their squad and fairly confident of their chances of doing so while the hosts have some thinking to do in terms of personnel with only the England tour remaining for them to finalize their set of players.

With Dubai set to host the final match as well, here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Pakistan:

Shoaib Malik (C), Shan Masood, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Rizwan, Abid Ali, Saad Ali, Umar Akmal, Junaid Khan, Yasir Shah, Usman Shinwari, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Abbas and Mohammad Hasnain.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (C), Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Turner, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

Playing XI Updates:

Pakistan:

After conceding a near must-win game towards the end of the innings, Pakistan would be eager to come out all guns blazing and salvage some of the lost pride in the fifth and final ODI.

Inspite of hundreds from debutant, Abid Ali and Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan weren't able to come up victors and will be hopeful of a reversal with the likes of Imam ul Haq and Mohammad Amir on the sidelines.

Possible XI: Abid, Masood, Akmal, Sohail, Malik/Saad, Rizwan(WK), Wasim(C), Yasir, Usman, Junaid and Hasnain/Aamir.

Australia:

With Pat Cummins being rewarded with a well deserved rest for the final ODI as well, Australia might play with the same set of players on Sunday as well with Glenn Maxwell in supreme form, providing the goods when required.

Kane Richardson had a decent outing and should retain his place whilst the left arm pace of Jason Behrendorff could be handy in Dubai.

Possible XI: Finch(C), Khawaja, Marsh/Turner, Handscomb, Maxwell, Stoinis, Carey(WK), Coulter-Nile, Zampa, Behrendorff/Lyon and Kane.

Match Details:

Pakistan vs Australia, 5th ODI

31st March 2019, 4:30 PM IST

Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report:

Wickets in Dubai have generally been high-scoring with relatively lesser help for the spinners here. Swing on offer in the first ten overs is crucial for both sets of new-ball bowlers with both teams scoring in excess of 270, which is considered to be a competitive score on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: With both Mohammad Rizwan and Alex Carey showcasing their prowess with the bat in the previous ODI, either of them would prove to be a good inclusion although the Pakistani keeper is touted to get the nod with their superior batting position.

Batsmen: Abid Ali and Usman Khawaja are great options to have in the fantasy side along with Aaron Finch who has scored 398 runs in the series so far. Umar Akmal started the series well but has tailed off in the last couple of ODIs but should be among the runs come Sunday while Peter Handscomb could also be picked with the Victorian having to prove a point in the context of the World Cup selection.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis hasn't been in the best form but should be backed to perform on a pitch that suits his abilities the best. He picked up two wickets in the death and could spur him on for greater success in the final ODI. Glenn Maxwell and Imad Wasim have performed well in this series as well, warranting a place in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile's death bowling was right on the money in the previous match and should be backed to pick a wicket or two on Sunday while Adam Zampa remains their best chance of picking a wicket in the middle overs. Along with the aforementioned duo, the likes of Usman Khan Shinwari, Junaid Khan and Mohammad Amir are also great options with their left-arm pace.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis and Usman Khawaja are decent options for captaincy while Haris Sohail, who has had a lukewarm series so far, is one to look out for with his left arm spin also coming into play in the middle overs.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Abid Ali, Umar Akmal, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Imad Wasim, Glenn Maxwell, Usman Khan, Adam Zampa and Junaid Khan. Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Abid Ali, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Usman Khan Shinwari and Junaid Khan. Captain: Haris Sohail

