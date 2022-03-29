PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – March 29th, 2022

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, March 29. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the encounter.

The Aussies, led by Aaron Finch, don’t have a full-strength team at their disposal. Kane Richardson and Mitchell Marsh have been ruled out due to injuries. Steve Smith also won’t be a part of the white-ball matches. Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Swepson have been called upon as replacements.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, on the other hand, will be looking to make amends after the 0-1 loss to the Aussies in the Test series. They have blown hot and cold in ODIs in the last two years and will want to put in a consistent showing against a depleted Australian lineup.

On that note, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan.

#3 Babar Azam

Babar Azam has been in decent form after scoring quite a few runs in Tests against Australia, including a top score of 196 in the fourth innings of the second Test. The Lahore-born batter also has decent numbers against the Aussies in the One Day format.

In six matches, the Young Turk has scored 312 runs at an average of 52 with a top score of 100. Azam is expected to bat in the top order and get the innings going for Pakistan.

Marnus Labuschagne hasn’t played ODI cricket since December 2020, but he is more than handy in the 50-over format. In 13 ODIs, the right-hander has notched 473 runs at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate of 91.13.

Having scored a century and three half-centuries, Labuschagne has shown that he has the potential to do well in white-ball cricket in the future.

#1 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen Afridi has been in excellent touch in recent times. The southpaw has been a genuine wicket-taker for the Pakistan team in limited-overs cricket over the years. In 28 ODIs, Afridi has picked up 53 wickets at a decent economy rate of 5.52.

The left-armer is likely to bowl in the powerplay and at the death. Hence, the chances of him picking up wickets are pretty high.

