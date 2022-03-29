PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – March 29th, 2022

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in the first game of the three-match ODI series on Tuesday, March 29. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the encounter.
The Aussies, led by Aaron Finch, don’t have a full-strength team at their disposal. Kane Richardson and Mitchell Marsh have been ruled out due to injuries. Steve Smith also won’t be a part of the white-ball matches. Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell Swepson have been called upon as replacements.
Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, on the other hand, will be looking to make amends after the 0-1 loss to the Aussies in the Test series. They have blown hot and cold in ODIs in the last two years and will want to put in a consistent showing against a depleted Australian lineup.
On that note, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the first ODI between Australia and Pakistan.
#3 Babar Azam
Babar Azam has been in decent form after scoring quite a few runs in Tests against Australia, including a top score of 196 in the fourth innings of the second Test. The Lahore-born batter also has decent numbers against the Aussies in the One Day format.
In six matches, the Young Turk has scored 312 runs at an average of 52 with a top score of 100. Azam is expected to bat in the top order and get the innings going for Pakistan.
#2 Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne hasn’t played ODI cricket since December 2020, but he is more than handy in the 50-over format. In 13 ODIs, the right-hander has notched 473 runs at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate of 91.13.
Having scored a century and three half-centuries, Labuschagne has shown that he has the potential to do well in white-ball cricket in the future.
#1 Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Afridi has been in excellent touch in recent times. The southpaw has been a genuine wicket-taker for the Pakistan team in limited-overs cricket over the years. In 28 ODIs, Afridi has picked up 53 wickets at a decent economy rate of 5.52.
The left-armer is likely to bowl in the powerplay and at the death. Hence, the chances of him picking up wickets are pretty high.
Q. Will Babar Azam score a half-century?
Yes
No