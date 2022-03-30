PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 2nd ODI match – March 31st, 2022

Australia and Pakistan will lock horns in the second game of the three-match ODI series on Thursday, March 31. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the encounter.

The Aussies, led by Aaron Finch, went into the series without quite a few of their big names. Moreover, Kane Richardson and Steve Smith were ruled out due to injuries.

But despite the hurdles, the Aussies won the opening match by 88 runs on Tuesday, March 29.

After posting 313 on the board, the visiting team bowled Pakistan out for 225 in 45.2 overs. Imam-ul-Haq notched a century, but his efforts went in vain.

The home team will be under pressure as they go into their next game in a must-win situation.

On that note, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the second ODI between Australia and Pakistan.

#3 Babar Azam

Pakistan v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Babar Azam has hardly undergone a dip in form in ODI cricket since making his debut in the format half a decade ago. The Pakistan skipper bats in the top-order and has played a number of match-winning knocks for his team over the years.

The 27-year-old scored 57 runs off 72 balls with six fours in the previous game. Although his knock went in vain, Babar remains a crucial member of the Men in Green.

#2 Travis Head

BBL - The Knockout: Thunder v Strikers

Travis Head has been in excellent form over the last few months across formats. After performing well in the Ashes 2021-22, the left-hander carried his form in the ODIs as well. He became the Player of the Match in the opening encounter on Tuesday.

Opening the batting, Head scored 101 runs off 72 balls with 12 fours and three sixes. His knock helped the Aussies cross the 300-run mark with relative ease.

#1 Adam Zampa

Australia ODI & T20 Squad Members Training Session

Adam Zampa has been a critical part of Australia’s limited-overs setup over the years. Last year, he was the standout bowler for the Aussies in the T20 World Cup 2021.

The leg-spinner is currently Australia's most experienced bowler in the ongoing ODIs against Pakistan. The tweaker picked up four wickets in the first ODI, accounting for Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Pakistan's batters need to be wary while facing him.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Babar Azam score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes so far