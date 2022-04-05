PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Only T20I match – April 5th, 2022

Australia and Pakistan are set to lock horns in a one-off T20I on Tuesday, April 5. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the encounter.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, will be going into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over the Aussies in the three-match ODI series. They lost their first game in Lahore after which they returned to secure victory in the remaining two matches of the series.

Australia, led by Aaron Finch, have Josh Inglis and Alex Carey back in the mix after the duo texted negative for COVID-19. After losing the ODI series, the visitors will be looking to end their campaign on a high with a win in the T20I.

On that note, here's a look at three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the only T20I between Australia and Pakistan.

#3 Babar Azam

Pakistan v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Babar Azam has been a fulcrum of the Pakistan batting unit in the T20 format over the last half a decade. In the ODI series, the Lahore-born batter was the second-highest run-scorer with two centuries and a half-century to his name.

He scored 276 runs from three games at an average of 138. The right-hander has scored 317 T20I runs against Australia at an average of 63.40 and a strike rate of 123.82.

Pakistan v Australia - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

Mohammad Rizwan didn't have a lot to do in the three-match ODI series as the Pakistan top-order batters did the bulk of the work.

In the T20 format, the 29-year-old has been in exceptional format. He was the leading run-scorer in T20s last year.

In 55 T20Is, Rizwan has notched up 1639 runs at an average of 51.21 and a strike rate of 128.95. If he gets going at the top, the Aussie bowlers could find themselves in a lot of trouble.

#1 Aaron Finch

Australia ODI & T20 Squad Members Training Session

Aaron Finch wasn't in the best of form in the ODI series, having scored 23 runs at an average of 7.66. But in the T20Is against Pakistan, the Victorian has more than decent numbers.

He has scored 326 runs from 13 games at an average of 32.60 and a strike rate of 139.91.

If he scores 72 runs in Tuesday's match, then he'll be the leading run-scorer in T20Is between the two nations. Finch has also scored three half-centuries against Pakistan.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

LIVE POLL Q. Will Mohammad Rizwan score a half-century? Yes No 6 votes so far