PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st ODI

The first ODI between Pakistan (PAK) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

After a pulsating Test series, Pakistan and Australia turn their focus to the 50-over format. Australia have done well in ODIs this cycle with the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Aaron Finch impressing with the bat. Although they are missing some key personnel, Australia will fancy their chances of a win. However, they face a Pakistan side who ooze a lot more confidence in white-ball cricket than they did in the Test format. With Babar Azam and Co. keen to avenge their Test series loss, a cracking game beckons in Lahore.

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshuis/Ashton Agar

PAK XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Match Details

PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 29th March 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the Gaddafi Stadium despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. There should be some swing early on, keeping the batters on their toes. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle before going on the attack in the middle overs. However, there should be enough help available for the spinners to make for an intriguing phase in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 270 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PAK vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan has been in fine form for Pakistan across all formats, but his numbers in the ODI format are a touch underwhelming. Expected to bat at No. 4, Rizwan is well-equipped to take on the spin threat of Adam Zampa in the middle overs. Given his recent form in the Test series, he should get the nod over Alex Carey in your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch is back in action and will open the batting for the Aussies. With David Warner missing from the ODI squad, the onus will be on the Australian captain to get the visitors off to a flyer in the powerplay phase. Finch has some experience to fall back on as well, making him one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Marnus Labuschagne: Marnus Labuschagne didn't have a great Test series by his lofty standards, but will be keen to make up for it in the ODIs. The right-hander has shown promise in his short ODI career so far, with his ability to rotate the strike being key. With Labuschagne also likely to take up the sixth bowler role, he is a decent option for your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi is one of the best bowlers in white-ball cricket, often coming up with the goods with both the new ball and in the death. He was the top wicket-taker in the PSL this season, using his variations and yorkers to good effect. Given the conditions at play, Afridi should pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Important stats for PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 3985 runs in 83 ODIs, Average: 56.93

Shaheen Afridi - 53 wickets in 28 ODIs, Average: 24.62

Marnus Labuschagne - 2310 runs in 24 Test matches, Average: 57.75

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (1st ODI)

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne, Fakhar Zaman, Cameron Green, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Ben McDermott, Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne, Fakhar Zaman, Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Jason Behrendorff and Adam Zampa.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Shadab Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar