PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 1st Test

The first Test between Pakistan (PAK) and Australia (AUS) is set to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Australia and Pakistan will kickstart a historic series, one that has been in the making for quite some time. Australia come into the tour on the back of a few radical changes in the management set-up. However, they boast a strong squad comprising Steve Smith and Pat Cummins to name a few. But they will have their hands full against an upbeat Pakistan side led by Babar Azam. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, but Australia might just hold the edge, making for a cracking game in Rawalpindi.

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson/Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon

PAK XI

Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel/Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr

Match Details

PAK vs AUS, 1st Test

Date and Time: 4th March 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Ground, Rawalpindi

Pitch Report

Although a good batting track is expected in Rawalpindi, there should be something in the pitch to keep the bowlers interested. The batters will look to bide their time in the middle and set themselves up for the long haul. The pacers will look to make good use of the conditions early on, after which the spinners should ideally come into play. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with the conditions being the best early in the game.

Today’s PAK vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan comes into the series fresh off a fruitful PSL 2022 campaign. Although the Pakistan keeper is expected to bat down the order, Rizwan is capable of scoring valuable runs and bat with the tail. Carey is also a decent option himself, but Rizwan should get the nod for this game.

Batter

Steve Smith: Steve Smith wasn't at his best against England in the previous series, but he remains one of the best in the business in the longest format. Comfortable against both pace and spin, Smith has the game to excel in subcontinent conditions, making him a must-have in your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Marnus Labuschagne: Marnus Labuschagne has come a long way since his subdued debut against Pakistan a few years back. Labuschagne is one of the premier batters in the world with his hunger for big runs holding him in good stead. With Labuschagne doubling up as a spin option as well, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi has been in fine form in the last year so, topping the bowling charts in the PSL and winning the ICC Cricketer of the Year award too. His ability to pick up wickets with the new ball and set the batters up with his accuracy should serve him well and make him a fine addition to your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Steve Smith (AUS)

Nathan Lyon (AUS)

Important stats for PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Fawad Alam - 953 runs in 15 Test matches, Average: 47.65

Shaheen Afridi - 86 wickets in 21 Test matches, Average: 23.90

Marnus Labuschagne - 2220 runs in 23 Test matches, Average: 56.92

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (1st Test)

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Nauman Ali, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, David Warner, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Nauman Ali, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Shaheen Afridi and Sajid Khan.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne.

Edited by Samya Majumdar