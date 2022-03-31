PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd ODI

The second ODI between Pakistan (PAK) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Australia, despite a few personnel concerns, dominated Pakistan in the first ODI, clinching a vital series lead. They will be keen to seal a series win with another big performance today. But with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in their ranks, Pakistan will start as the favorites. With the series potentially on the line, another cracking game beckons in Lahore.

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

Aaron Finch (c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Swepson

PAK XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Zahid Mahmood

Match Details

PAK vs AUS, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 31st March 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, a good batting track is expected with help available for the spinners. There won't be much swing available early on, enticing the batters to play their shots early on. However, as the match progresses, the pitch will slow down and offer more assistance to the spinners. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with pacers likely to revert to a change of pace in the backend of the innings. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 270 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PAK vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan couldn't anchor the runchase in the previous game, allowing the Australians to rip into the middle order and script a big win. However, Rizwan is too good a player to be held down for too long. His ability to keep the scoreboard ticking and his knack for scoring big runs holds him in good stead ahead of his much-awaited game.

Batter

Aaron Finch: Aaron Finch, like Rizwan, didn't have the best of outings in the previous ODI. However, he did get a start, which he couldn't convert into a big score. Given his experience and ability to get his side off to a fast start, Finch could be a decent pick in your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Travis Head: While Finch found it tough to get going in the initial phases, his opening partner Travis Head set the stage on fire with one of the fastest-ever centuries in ODI cricket by an Australian. Head also chipped in with the ball, adding more value to his case for inclusion in your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Haris Rauf: Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers in the previous game for Pakistan. Although he didn't bowl his full quota of overs, Rauf was decent at the death and picked up a few wickets. With Rauf set to lead the Pakistani bowling attack again, one can bank on him to use his variations and ability to hit hard lengths to get a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Important stats for PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 4042 runs in 84 ODIs, Average: 56.93

Travis Head - 1374 runs in 43 ODIs, Average: 36.16

Adam Zampa - 101 wickets in 65 ODIs, Average: 31.22

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd ODI)

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Travis Head.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Adam Zampa, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne.

