PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between Pakistan (PAK) and Australia (AUS) is set to start at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday.

After a fairly disappointing Test match in Rawalpindi, the action moves over to Karachi, with both Australia and Pakistan looking to land a decisive blow in the series. With the pitch likely to play into the hosts' hands, Pakistan will start as slight favorites. But against a strong Australian batting unit that boasts Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam and co. will need to be at their best. All in all, a cracking game beckons at the National Stadium in Karachi.

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson and Nathan Lyon

PAK XI

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Sajid Khan, Nauman Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Match Details

PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 12th March 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is expected to be a touch slower than usual, with the spinners likely to play a big role. Although the batters should enjoy the conditions early on, the pitch will assist the bowlers more as the match progresses. There should be some swing on offer for the pacers with the new ball, with inconsistent bounce also likely to be an occurrence as the Test moves forward. Both teams will look to win the toss and bat first, potentially avoiding batting in the fourth innings.

Today’s PAK vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan is currently one of the best batters in the world and has been in sublime form over the last year or so. Although the Pakistani keeper is slated to bat lower down the order, he is a force to be reckoned with against spin. With his wicketkeeping skills also being elite, he should get the nod over Alex Carey in your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Steve Smith: Steve Smith had a decent outing in the previous game on what was a good wicket to bat on. However, the right-hander's ability to play spin well will come to the fore in Karachi with lots of turn expected off the surface. Given Smith's brilliant record in Asian conditions, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Marnus Labuschagne: Like Smith, Labuschagne also had a good game with the bat in the previous Test and even chipped in on the bowling front as well. While his batting alone should earn him a spot in your Dream11 fantasy team, his bowling adds value too. With Labuschagne looking in good form, he should be a good addition.

Bowler

Nauman Khan: Nauman Khan was the only bowler to come out of the Rawalpindi Test with credit, picking up six wickets against a top-class Australian batting unit. Nauman should get ample help off the surface, making him a handy pick for your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Steve Smith (AUS)

Nathan Lyon (AUS)

Important stats for PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Fawad Alam - 953 runs in 16 Test matches, Average: 47.65

Shaheen Afridi - 88 wickets in 22 Test matches, Average: 24.35

Marnus Labuschagne - 2310 runs in 24 Test matches, Average: 57.75

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (2nd Test)

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Steve Smith, Azhar Ali, Usman Khawaja, Abdullah Shafique, Marnus Labuschagne, Nauman Ali, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Sajid Khan and Shaheen Afridi.

Captain: Nauman Ali. Vice-captain: Marnus Labuschagne.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Travis Head, Azhar Ali, David Warner, Fawad Alam, Marnus Labuschagne, Nauman Ali, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Sajid Khan and Shaheen Afridi.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Sajid Khan.

