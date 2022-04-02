PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd ODI

The third ODI between Pakistan (PAK) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday.

After Pakistan and Australia having traded blows in the series, it all comes down to the final ODI. Hosts Pakistan will be keen to make up for the Test series loss with a series triumph in the 50-over format. The likes of Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi are in fine form, handing Pakistan the favorites tag. However, the second-string Australian outfit have more than just competed with Travis Head and Ben McDermott impressing in both ODIs. With the two teams keen to seal a series win, a cracking game beckons in Lahore.

AUS vs PAK Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

Aaron Finch (c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Swepson

PAK XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali and Zahid Mahmood

Match Details

PAK vs AUS, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 2nd April 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is a good one to bat on. Although the pacers could get some swing early on, the batters should enjoy the bounce and carry off the surface. As the match progresses, the pitch could slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key once again, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s PAK vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Although Mohammad Rizwan is yet to fire in the ODI series, the Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter is a good player of both pace and spin. While Alex Carey isn't a bad option, Rizwan should get a place in your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott scored a hundred in the previous game, impressing against the spinners in the middle overs. He has been in fine form over the last few months, holding him in good stead ahead of the third ODI. With McDermott's ability to get big runs in the top order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis showed glimpses of his ability in previous games with handy knocks with the bat in the middle order. However, Stoinis' true value lies with the ball, especially with Australia struggling to pick up wickets in the first 20 overs. Given Stoinis' all-round abilities, he is a good addition to your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi picked up four wickets on his return to Pakistan's playing XI in the previous game. The left-armer was a touch expensive, but his knack for swinging the new ball viciously and nailing the yorkers is bound to come into play. With the conditions suiting him, Afridi should claim a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Important stats for PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam - 4156 runs in 85 ODIs, Average: 57.72

Travis Head - 1463 runs in 44 ODIs, Average: 37.51

Shaheen Afridi - 57 wickets in 29 ODIs, Average: 24.00

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (3rd ODI)

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa and Nathan Ellis.

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa and Sean Abbott.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman.

Edited by Samya Majumdar