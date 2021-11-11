PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC T20 World Cup 2021, 2nd Semi-final

The second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will see Pakistan (PAK) lock horns with Australia (AUS) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Pakistan have been the team to beat in the competition with five wins in five games. Their batting unit has often come up with the goods, with Babar Azam scoring 264 runs in just five games. However, they come up against a strong Australian side who are yet to hit their stride. With the likes of David Warner and Mitchell Starc set to take the field, an entertaining game beckons in Dubai.

PAK vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

PAK XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

AUS XI

David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood

Match Details

PAK vs AUS, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 2nd Semi-Final

Date and Time: 11th November 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games, the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is slightly on the slower side. However, a better batting track is expected, with the pacers likely to get some help early on. The spinners will also come into play with the skewed dimensions of the ground favoring them to an extent. Wickets in hand will be key, with 160 being par at the venue. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss with dew likely to play a big role in the second innings.

Today’s PAK vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan didn't get many runs against Scotland in the final Super 12 group game. However, he has been in fine form for Pakistan and will be keen to play a big knock today. Moreover, Matt Wade isn't likely to bat higher up the order, making Rizwan a must-have in your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Steve Smith: Steve Smith is one of Australia's best players in this format. However, he hasn't scored many runs so far, which might be a cause for concern. But given Smith's record in knockout matches, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Mitchell Marsh: Mitchell Marsh struck some form in the previous game with a sensational fifty against West Indies. He is equally good against pace and spin, holding him in good stead ahead of this game.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Although Shaheen Afridi's form has tailed off in recent games, he remains Pakistan's best bet with the ball. His swing and death bowling skills will be crucial to Pakistan's fortunes, making him a handy addition to your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK) - 387 points

Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) - 326 points

Adam Zampa (AUS) - 350 points

Important stats for PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

David Warner - 187 runs in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, SR: 144.96

Babar Azam - 264 runs in 5 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches, Average: 66.00

Shaheen Afridi - 6 wickets in 4 ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 matches

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC T20 World Cup 2021)

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, David Warner, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mitchell Marsh, Shadab Khan, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Steve Smith

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Aaron Finch, Steve Smith, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mitchell Marsh, Shadab Khan, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Captain: Steve Smith. Vice-captain: Fakhar Zaman

