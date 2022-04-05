PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for One-off T20I

The only T20I between Pakistan (PAK) and Australia (AUS) is set to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

Pakistan, after a disappointing Test series loss, restored some lost pride with an ODI series triumph against a depleted Australian unit. However, the visitors would be keen to end the tour on a high with a win today. But against a side that comprises Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi, Australia will start as the underdogs. However, the reigning T20 world champions have a lot of quality in their squad, making for a brilliant game of cricket in Lahore.

PAK vs AUS Probable Playing 11 Today

AUS XI

Aaron Finch (c), Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green/Josh Inglis, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis and Mitchell Swepson

PAK XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Ali/Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani

Match Details

PAK vs AUS, only T20I

Date and Time: 5th April 2022, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

A good batting pitch is expected at the Gaddafi Stadium with help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. Although the fast bowlers should get the ball to move around in the early stages, the batters will enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat under lights. As the match progresses, the spinners should get some turn off the surface, with the pacers also reverting to slower balls and back-of-the-length deliveries. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PAK vs AUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan: Mohammad Rizwan didn't have the best of times in the ODI series, but he will relish a return to the top of the order in the T20I format. Rizwan has been in fine form in the shortest format over the last few years, even winning the Player of the Series award in PSL 2022. Given his knack for scoring big runs, Rizwan is a must-have in your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott, like Rizwan, also impressed in franchise cricket, winning the Player of the Tournament award himself in BBL 2021-22. McDermott is a brilliant player of both pace and spin, even scoring a hundred in the ODI series. With the top-order batter in good form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis is one of the best all-rounders in the game with his batting prowess being highly-rated. He provides much-needed balance to the Australian unit and given his experience in this format, Stoinis should be a fine addition to your PAK vs AUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shaheen Afridi: Shaheen Afridi was in decent form in the ODI series, picking up six wickets in just two matches. The left-armer has a decent record at the Gaddafi Stadium with his ability to swing the ball bound to have a say in this game. With the conditions suiting his style of bowling, Afridi should pick a wicket or two today.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Babar Azam (PAK)

Nathan Ellis (AUS)

Adam Zampa (AUS)

Important stats for PAK vs AUS Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Rizwan - 1639 runs in 55 T20Is, Average: 51.22

Aaron Finch - 2686 runs in 88 T20Is, Average: 34.44

Shaheen Afridi - 45 wickets in 39 T20Is, Average: 24.93

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Today (One-off T20I)

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, Ben McDermott, Fakhar Zaman, Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Shaheen Afridi and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan. Vice-captain: Ben McDermott.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Travis Head, Babar Azam, Ben McDermott, Fakhar Zaman, Marcus Stoinis, Shadab Khan, Adam Zampa, Nathan Ellis, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis.

