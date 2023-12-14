PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Tour of Australia 2023, Test 1

The first Test match of the Pakistan Tour of Australia 2023 will see Pakistan (PAK) squaring off against Australia (AUS) at the Perth Stadium in Perth on Thursday, December 14.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Australia are the defending World Test champions and would love to start the 2025 season with another win especially at home. Pakistan, on the other hand, are here to prove themselves and claim an unlikely victory over their formidable foes at the latter's backyard.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, so one should make a balanced team. Still Australia looks a tough opponent and might win the match.

PAK vs AUS Match Details

The first Test match of the Pakistan Tour of Australia 2023 will be played on December 14 at the Perth Stadium in Perth. The game is set to take place at 7:50 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs AUS, Test one

Date and Time: 14th December 2023, 7:50 AM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Pitch Report

The pitch at Perth Stadium in Perth supports both pacers and batters. The last Test match played on this pitch was between Australia and West Indies back in December 2022. A total of 1396 runs were scored at a loss of 26 wickets.

PAK vs AUS Form Guide

PAK - Will be playing their first match

AUS - Will be playing their first match

PAK vs AUS Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ahmed

S Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for the match. He is expected to perform well. A Carey is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Smith

D Warner and S Smith are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both top-order batters are expected to perform well. M Labuschagne is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

T Head

F Ashraf and T Head are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. M Marsh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

M Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Hazlewood and M Starc. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few Test matches. S Afridi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAK vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

S Smith

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make S Smith the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. Last time he played on this pitch, he smashed 220 runs.

M Starc

M Starc can perform well with both bat and ball. He loves performing against Pakistan and can perform well in this nail-biting match. He will bat at the lower-middle order and also bowl the most overs.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs AUS, Test one

T Head

J Hazlewood

M Starc

D Warner

S Smith

Pakistan vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard-hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed

Batters: D Warner, S Smith, B Azam, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: T Head, F Ashraf

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Starc, J Hazlewood, P Cummins

Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed

Batters: D Warner, S Smith, S Shakeel, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: T Head, M Marsh

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Starc, J Hazlewood, P Cummins