PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Tour of Australia 2023, Test 2

The second Test match of the Pakistan Tour of Australia 2023 will see Pakistan (PAK) square off against Australia (AUS) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Tuesday, December 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Australia will be hyped up after winning the 2023 WTC and would love to start the 2025 season with another series win, especially at home. They defeated Pakistan in the first Test by 360 runs.

Predicting the winner in such matches is very difficult, but Australia looks like a tough opponent and might win the match.

PAK vs AUS Match Details

The second Test match of the Pakistan Tour of Australia 2023 will be played on December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs AUS, Test 2

Date and Time: 26th December 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground supports both pacers and batters. The pitch is bouncy and green, and the ball swings a lot in the first innings. The last Test match on this pitch was played between South Africa and Australia in December 2022. Australia won the match by an innings and 182 runs.

PAK vs AUS Form Guide

PAK - L

AUS - W

PAK vs AUS Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood ©, Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Aamer Jamal, Khurram Shahzad

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins ©, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Ahmed

S Ahmed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to perform well. A Carey is another good pick.

Batters

D Warner

D Warner and S Smith are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. U Khawaja is also a good pick.

All-rounders

M Marsh

M Marsh and T Head are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. F Ashraf is another good pick.

Bowlers

M Starc

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Jamal and M Starc. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few test matches. S Afridi is another good pick.

PAK vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Warner

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make D Warner the captain of your team. He could be one of the most important picks of today's match. The last time he played on this pitch, he smashed 200 runs.

M Marsh

M Marsh can perform well both with bat and ball. He loves performing against Pakistan and can do well in today's nail-biting match. He will bat at the upper-middle order and also bowl a lot of overs. He smashed 153 runs and took one wicket in the last match against Pakistan.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs AUS, Test 2

M Starc

D Warner

M Marsh

U Khawaja

S Afridi

Pakistan vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both the batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is a great way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Carey

Batters: D Warner, S Smith, B Azam, U Khawaja

All-rounders: T Head, M Marsh

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Starc, N Lyon, A Jamal

Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Ahmed

Batters: D Warner, S Smith, I Ul Haq, U Khawaja, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: M Marsh

Bowlers: S Afridi, M Starc, P Cummins, J Hazlewood