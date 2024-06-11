PAK vs CAN Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s 2024 T20 World Cup match – June 11, 2024

Pakistan (PAK) and Canada (CAN) will square off in the 22nd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Tuesday, June 11 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York

Pakistan lost their first game against the United States of America (USA) in the Super Over. They fell short by six runs while chasing a mere 120-run target in their previous game against India.

On the other hand, Canada lost their opening game against the USA by seven wickets. However, they bounced back in the following game and defeated Ireland by 12 runs.

Canada are currently ranked third in the points table while Pakistan are in fourth place, boasting a better net run rate of -0.150 compared to the former's -0.274.

Trending

Here are the three differential picks you can opt for your PAK vs CAN Dream11 teams.

#3 Imad Wasim (PAK) - 6.5 credits

Pakistan v Scotland - ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021

Imad Wasim, a left-arm orthodox, can be a threat to the right-handed studded Canadian batting lineup. He has been in good form with the ball in the last six T20Is, chipping in five wickets while being economical and making handy contributions with the bat.

Thus, Wasim will be a valuable addition to your PAK vs CAN Dream11 teams.

#2 Shreyas Movva (CAN) - 7.5 credits

USA & Canada Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Shreyas Movva of Canada is a right-handed middle-order batter of Canada. He has been in good form in the T20 World Cup 2024, scoring 69 runs in two matches, including a 37-run knock in the previous game at the same venue in New York.

Hence, fans can expect him to produce good numbers in the upcoming game and prove to be crucial in your PAK vs CAN Dream11 teams.

#1 Kaleem Sana (CAN) - 7.0 credits

USA & Canada Net Sessions - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

Kaleem Sana has been a regular wicket-taker for Canada. He underperformed in the previous game but has secured 12 wickets in the last six T20Is while being quite handy with the ball.

Considering his recent form, Kaleem will be a great differential pick in your PAK vs CAN Dream11 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback