PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today's 2023 World Cup match - Nov 11, 2023

England will play their final league-round match of the 2023 World Cup against Pakistan at Eden Gardens today. The defending champions have already been eliminated from the race to the semifinals, but they will aim to qualify for the Champions Trophy 2025 by registering a win.

Pakistan, meanwhile, still have a slim chance of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup semifinals. They need to defeat England by a margin of around 280 runs to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

The clash between Pakistan and England should be an entertaining one. Before the Dream11 teams are locked in for this game, here's a look at three players who could prove to be differentials.

#1 Jos Buttler, England

England captain Jos Buttler has had a forgettable 2023 World Cup campaign so far. Despite having so much experience of playing in Indian conditions, Buttler failed to live up to expectations at the mega event.

Buttler has scored just 111 runs in eight matches. He has had plenty of opportunities to bat on good wickets but failed to make it count.

Perhaps Buttler can play his best knock of the tournament today against Pakistan. His recent form has not been so impressive, but the England captain has a great record against the Men in Green, especially in the ODI format.

Buttler has scored 522 runs in 12 ODI innings versus Pakistan, including three centuries and a fifty. His strike rate has been 150.87, while his average stands at 65.25. These extraordinary numbers prove that Buttler enjoys batting against Pakistan.

#2 Jonny Bairstow, England

Another England wicketkeeper batter who has had a forgettable 2023 World Cup is Jonny Bairstow. The England opener started the World Cup with a six, but he has only scored 156 runs in eight matches. Bairstow might be better off starting slow and getting settled instead of attacking from the first over itself.

Bairstow has enormous experience of playing in Indian conditions. If he brings that experience to the fore, he could prove to be a difference-maker in today's match between Pakistan and England at Eden Gardens.

#3 Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan

Wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan is known for lifting his game in the big matches. It is a do-or-die game for Pakistan today, and the Men in Green will expect their wicketkeeper batter to step up and deliver the goods.

Looking at Rizwan's performance in the 2023 World Cup so far, he has scored 359 runs in seven innings at an average of 71.80 and a strike rate of 99.89. Although Rizwan has not crossed the 50-run mark in his last five innings, it could be a mistake to ignore him in your fantasy team for today's match.