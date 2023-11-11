PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Mens World Cup 2023, Match 44

The 44th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will see a fierce battle between Pakistan and England (PAK vs ENG) on Saturday, November 11. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Pakistan is currently fifth in the points table with four wins in their last eight matches. To qualify for the semifinals, Pakistan will have to beat England by a margin of more than 287 runs or chase their target with 284 balls to spare.

England, on the other hand, is placed at seventh position with only two wins. Their knockout hopes are over, but they must win this match to secure a place in next year's ICC Champions Trophy.

This is a kind of match where predicting a winner is definitely difficult. However, given the expected conditions at the venue and current form, Pakistan look like marginal favorites to win this match.

PAK vs ENG Match Details

The 44th match of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 will be played on November 11 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to begin at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Pakistan vs England, Match 44, ICC Men's World Cup 2023

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

PAK vs ENG Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is good for pacers initially and is expected to slow down and assist the spinners later on. Even a score of 250 could be challenging to track down.

The last match played at this venue was between India and South Africa, where a total of 409 runs were scored for the loss of 15 combined wickets.

PAK vs ENG Form Guide

Pakistan - Won four of their eight matches

England - Won two of their last eight matches

PAK vs ENG Probable Playing XI

PAK Playing XI

No injury updates for Pakistan heading into this contest.

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf.

ENG Playing XI

No injury updates for England ahead of this encounter.

JM Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Rizwan

M Rizwan is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team. He has smashed 359 runs in eight matches in this tournament and will be expected to play well again.

J Bairstow has been out of form in this event, but could break his duck in this game, making him a decent alternative.

Batters

A Shafique

F Zaman and A Shafique are the two best batter picks for your fantasy side for this match. B Azam hasn't been at his best in this World Cup, but with his team needing something extraordinary to make the semifinals, he will be expected to step up.

All-rounders

C Woakes

I Ahmed and C Woakes are the best all-rounder picks for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 team. Both will bat in the middle or lower-middle order and are expected to complete their quota of overs.

M Ali is another good pick for you to consider adding to your team.

Bowlers

S Afridi

The top bowler picks for this match are S Afridi and A Rashid. Both have been solid in this tournament and will want to end the league stages on a high.

H Rauf is another good pick for your Dream11 team, though he has been a tad expensive in this tournament.

PAK vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

F Zaman

F Zaman made a terrific comeback after being dropped in the initial matches. He generally bats with a good strike-rate and is expected to fire in this match where his team needs him the most.

M Rizwan

Since the pitch is expected to be difficult for batters only in the initial overs, you can make M Rizwan the captain of your PAK vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team. He has shown his class in this tournament and has already earned 549 Dream11 points in eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAK vs ENG, Match 44

A Rashid

C Woakes

M Rizwan

F Zaman

S Afridi

Pakistan vs England Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team accordingly by picking a good mix of both. Making either a batter or a pacer the captain or vice-captain of your PAK vs ENG Dream11 fantasy team is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Pakistan vs England Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 - Head-to-head League

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: F Zaman, B Azam, D Malan, B Stokes

All-rounders: C Woakes

Bowlers: M Wasim, S Afridi, H Rauf, A Rashid, D Willey

Pakistan vs England Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Pakistan vs England Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 - Grand League

Wicket-keeper: M Rizwan

Batters: F Zaman, A Shafique, J Root, B Stokes

All-rounders: C Woakes, I Ahmed

Bowlers: H Ali, S Afridi, H Rauf, A Rashid