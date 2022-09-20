PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for 1st T20I

England (ENG) and Pakistan (PAK) will lock horns in the first T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday, September 20. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction for today's match.

England begin the final leg of their T20 World Cup preparations with a trip to Pakistan. The English are without Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone, but still boast some firepower in the batting unit. The returns of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood also bode well for a side who have lacked consistency on the bowling front.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be keen to shrug off their Asia Cup final defeat to Sri Lanka with an improved performance in the series. While Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out, Pakistan will bank on their star duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to lead from the front. All in all, an entertaining game beckons with both teams eyeing a winning start to the seven-match series.

PAK vs ENG Match Details, 1st T20I

The first T20I of the seven-match series between Pakistan and England will take place on September 20 at the National Stadium in Karachi. The game is set to start at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAK vs ENG, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 20th September 2022, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Exclusive Broadcaster: Sony Sports Network

PAK vs ENG pitch report for 1st T20I

The pitch at the National Stadium is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score in the last three games being 193. Pacers are likely to fare better in Karachi, with the last three matches seeing pace account for 73 percent of the wickets. Chasing would be the preferred option under lights, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game.

Last 3 matches at the venue

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 193

Average 2nd-innings score: 169

PAK vs ENG Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

England: LWWLL

Pakistan: WWWLL

PAK vs ENG probable playing 11s for today’s match

England injury/team news

No injury concerns for England.

England probable playing 11

Alex Hales, Phil Salt (wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali (c), Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid and Reece Topley.

Pakistan injury/team news

No injury concerns for Pakistan.

Pakistan probable playing 11

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed/Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain/Shahnawaz Dahani.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 match top picks, 1st T20I

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Mohammad Rizwan (62 matches, 1943 runs, Average: 51.13)

Mohammad Rizwan was the highest runscorer in the Asia Cup, scoring 281 runs in six matches. Although his strike rate was a touch on the lower side, Rizwan is as consistent as they come. With 17 50-plus scores in 51 T20I innings, Rizwan is one to keep an eye out for.

Top Batter Pick

Dawid Malan (42 matches, 1411 runs, Average: 39.19)

Dawid Malan was the highest runscorer in The Hundred, scoring 377 runs in nine matches. Malan has a terrific record in T20Is too, with his average of 39.19 being noteworthy. Given his ability against pace and spin, Malan is a top pick for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Moeen Ali (55 matches, 791 runs, 39 wickets)

Moeen Ali comes into this series on the back of a good Hundred campaign. He scored 172 runs and picked up five wickets in eight matches. With England missing a few key players, Moeen is likely to bat higher up the order, holding him in good stead ahead of this game.

Top Bowler Pick

Naseem Shah (5 matches, 7 wickets, Average: 19.71)

Naseem Shah had a brilliant Asia Cup campaign, picking up seven wickets at an average of 19.71. He impressed in the powerplay phase and also complimented Haris Rauf perfectly in the death. Given his recent form, Naseem is a must-have in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

PAK vs ENG match captain and vice-captain choices

Alex Hales

Alex Hales is back in England colors after a long hiatus and would be keen to make up for lost time. Hales has a brilliant record in Pakistan, scoring 779 runs with a strike rate of 146.5. Given his recent form in The Hundred as well, Hales is a viable captaincy option for your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Shadab Khan

Shadab Khan is one of the best all-rounders in white-ball cricket. He has a good record in T20Is with the ball, picking up 81 wickets at an average of 21. Shadab's batting prowess cannot be taken lightly, having impressed in the PSL earlier in the year. With Shadab likely to be used as a floater in the middle overs, he can be a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAK vs ENG, 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Mohammad Rizwan 1943 runs in 62 matches Naseem Shah 7 wickets in 5 matches Shadab Khan 329 runs, 81 wickets in 65 innings Adil Rashid 83 wickets in 76 matches Dawid Malan 1411 runs in 42 matches

PAK vs ENG match expert tips for 3rd Test

England's middle order is likely to feature Harry Brook, who had a brilliant PSL campaign as part of the Lahore Qalandars. Brook scored 264 runs in eight innings, even scoring a 48-ball hundred against Islamabad United. With Brook capable of taking on both pace and spin, he could be a brilliant pick in your PAK vs ENG Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions on this PAK vs ENG match, click here!

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

Batters: Alex Hales (c), Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Shadab Khan (vc)

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt (vc)

Batters: Alex Hales, Babar Azam (c), Harry Brook

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mark Wood

